Veteran Melton swimmer Bill breaks regional records

Veteran swimmer Bill Sampson was in record-breaking form as he raced to five top-10 finishes at a national championship meet.

Bill was among a five-strong squad from Melton Mowbray Swimming Club to compete at the National Masters Short Course Championships at Ponds Forge, in Sheffield.

It proved a successful weekend of swimming for the Melton club, culminating in nine new personal best times in total.

Bill also clocked two East Midlands records in the 70 to 74 year age group, taking his tally of regional record times to six.

In the 1500m freestyle, he knocked an impressive 56 seconds off his previous PB and East Midlands record to finish fifth.

And in the 200m freestyle he took more than a second off his PB to record a second EM record.

He also holds the East Midland 200m freestyle long course mark, as well as 400m freestyle (long course), 800m freestyle (short course) and 100m butterfly (short course).

It was the first time his clubmates Sofie Power, Amy Taylor, Kristy Nicholls and Kate Rose had attended a meet at this level, and all four put in impressive debuts, achieving their best results of the season.

Among their highlights was an eight-place finish for Kristy in the 100m individual medley, and fifth-place for Kate in the gruelling 800m freestyle.

Melton’s Masters squad will next look forward to competing at the British Masters Championships next April.

Results:

Bill Sampson – 5th 1500m freestyle 28min 21.23secs (PB EMR); 5th 400m freestyle 7min 25.57secs; 7th 200m freestyle 3min 16.52secs (PB EMR); 5th 100m freestyle 1min 26.00secs; 8th 50m freestyle 39.67ecs.

Sofie Power – 35th 100m freestyle 1min 07.44secs (PB); 36th 50m freestyle 30.26secs (PB); 24th 100m individual medley 1min 18.08secs (PB).

Amy Taylor – 13th 100m individual medley 1min 33.31secs (PB); 12th 50m breaststroke 45.69secs.

Kristy Nicholls – 8th 100m individual medley 1min 25.00secs (PB); 14th 50m breaststroke 43.61secs.

Kate Rose – 10th 100m individual medley 1min 29.31secs (PB); 5th 800m freestyle 12min 19.41secs (PB).