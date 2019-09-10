Top Melton bowler Don Welch honoured with memorial trophy

Have your say

Melton Indoor Bowls Club celebrated the life of one of its mist successful bowlers with an inaugural tournament.

Club members played for the Don Welch Memorial Trophy to commemorate the bowling life of the popular veteran who passed away earlier this year.

Don Welch in action on his march to the national over 60s semi-finals at Melton in 2013 EMN-191009-122932002

Don was very well known in bowling circles throughout Leicestershire and beyond, having competed in virtually every men’s and mixed competition at both club and county level.

He represented Melton in all inter-club events at local and national level, and won virtually every club competition during his 31 years as a member.

In this time Don chalked up 60 club and 11 county titles and won through to the EIBA national finals several times, perhaps most notably reaching the national semi-finals of the over 60s singles in Melton in 2013.

He also reached the national last four at mixed fours in 2003

More than 50 members took part in the all-day tournament, organised by Lewis Parnell, as players took part in a doubles knockout competition.

The event also featured refreshments and a raffle.

The winning prizes were presented by Don’s son Jay Welch to eventual winners Malcolm Lomax and Paul Warrington.

It will now feature yearly in the club’s calendar – a fitting tribute to one of Leicestershire’s finest bowlers.