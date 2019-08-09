Tia wins English medal as Melton Mowbray Swimming Club excel

Tia Keightley raced to a brilliant national medal as Melton Mowbray Swimming Club juniors pulled off some superb performances at the 2019 Summer Championships.

The 15-year-old followed up reaching the final at the British Championships by taking bronze a week later at the English Nationals at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

Josh Tapsell was on top form in Swansea EMN-190808-162907002

The feats were among a brilliant couple of weeks for the Melton club who sent swimmers to long course national championships in Glasgow, Sheffield and Swansea.

Between them they clocked up an outstanding total of 13 personal bests and 11 new long-course club records.

Tia, who also represents City of Leicester, qualified for the top event in the summer calendar in Glasgow and competed with the best swimmers in Britain in the 15 years 200m breaststroke.

She swam a fantastic PB and club record time of 2min 41.78 in the heats, taking four seconds off her previous mark, to qualify for the British final where she finished eighth in 2.42.62.

But more was to come as she joined fellow Melton SC clubmates Beth Walker and Tom Rochelle at the English Nationals.

Tia qualified for an impressive four events, Beth for two and Tom, racing at national level for the first time, for one.

Tia made it through to all four finals and collected a bronze in the 400m individual medley, showing great fitness and endurance in a tough event at long course, and missing out on silver by just a hundredth-of-a-second.

She also clocked a PB and club record in the 200 IM heats and then improved again in the final to claim fifth place.

Beth Walker was agonisingly close to making the 16 yrs final in the 50m breaststroke, missing out by just a hundredth, but in the 100m breaststroke she was a little off her best time, having hit the first 50m a little too hard.

Tom had a great debut with a swim close to his personal best from an outside lane and improving on his entry placing.

And well on his way back from his early season illness, Josh Tapsell had a very successful meet at the Welsh Summer Nationals in Swansea.

Competing in eight events he racked up an amazing tally of six personal bests and four club records for the 19 to 24 year age group.

Melton Mowbray Swimming Club Head coach Tracy McGhie said: “The summer national meets brought to an end an amazing season for the club, with 118 new club records recorded.

“We have had some superb, fast swimming across all the age groups of our members.”

The club’s committee would like to thank Tracy, all of their volunteer coaches and officials as well as their partners at Everyone Active and Stevenage Leisure.

Results (English Nationals) -

Tia Keightley (15 Yrs): 400m IM – heats 1st 5min 09.72secs (PB,CR); final 3rd 5.08.33 (PB, CR). 200m IM – heats 2nd 2min 26.09secs (PB,CR); final 5th 2.25.99 (PB, CR). 100m breaststroke – heats 5th 1min 17.09secs (PB, CR). 200m backstroke – heats 7th 2min 28.00secs; final 9th 2.27.01 (PB, CR).

Beth Walker (16 Yrs): 100m breaststroke – heats 16th 1min 18.64secs; 50m breaststroke – heats 11th 35.68secs.

Tom Rochelle (16 Yrs): 50m freestyle – 14th 50m 25.59secs.

(Welsh Nationals)

Josh Tapsell: 200m butterfly – 7th 2min 22.52secs (CR); 200m IM – 9th 2min 19.69secs (PB, CR); 200m front crawl – 10th 2min 01.31secs (PB); 50m free – 11th 25.53secs (PB); 100m free – 12th 55.14secs (PB); 100m fly – 14th 1min 01.55secs (CR); 50m fly – 17th 27.96secs (PB); 100m back – 18th 1min 05.35secs (PB, CR).