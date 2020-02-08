Thrussington Fun Run entries open for 2020 race

Thrussington Fun Run returns on Saturday, March 7 looking to attract runners of all ages and raise more money for good causes.

Last year’s event saw almost 300 people enter, raising more than £2,000 for Thrussington School and Jac Bach, a charity supporting children with life-changing illnesses.

Thrussington Fun Run - the seniors and youth race competitors make their way to the brook crossing PHOTO: Tim Williams EMN-200602-130436002

The fun run is again supporting both charities this year, and a new website has been created with online entry and all of the event details at www.thrussingtonfunrun.co.uk

The race is split into five races, starting at 2pm – pre-school to school Year 2; Years 3 and 4; Years 5 and 6; Year 7 to 17 years; and adults/vet 50-plus.

Children of school Year 6 and under run one lap of the three-quarter-mile course, which includes a ditch crossing and haybale obstacles, and the rest cover two laps.

All finishers receive a medal and post-race treats, with winners’ trophies for affiliated club runners and unaffiliated runner, and hot and cold refreshments will be available in the village hall.

In the two older age groups, there is also a £10 cash prize for the fastest runner to beat the course record of 9min 22secs.

“We are very grateful to our main sponsors Leicestershire Garden Design Co, Charles Bentley and Son, Raylec Electrical Installations, Effect Digital.com, Thrussington Garage Service and East Midlands Airport, and also to the Rudkin Family for the use of the field,” said race secretary Anna Harrison.

“This means all money raised will go to our worthy causes.”

Thrussington is the first in a three-race fun series, preceding the Frisby Fun Run on March 28 (frisbyfunrun.wordpress.com) and Queniborough Stomp on April 4 (www.queniboroughfunrun.co.uk).