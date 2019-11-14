Syston sailor to receive lifetime award from Princess Royal

A Syston sailor is to receive one of the Royal Yachting Association’s most prestigious awards from HRH The Princess Royal later this month.

Jez Lewis will be presented with the RYA Lifetime Commitment Award for his generosity and commitment to the sport at Syston Sailing Club.

The accolade is reserved for those who have shown exceptional commitment and dedication to their club or organisation for at least 15 years.

He heads down to London for the RYA’s annual awards ceremony on Friday, November 22.

Jez has been an enthusiastic sailor since his teens, and organised and ran the Leicestershire Scout sailing team for 25 years, running taster sessions and RYA courses for thousands of Scouts and staff.

He then decided to modernise Syston SC where he has been commodore for the past seven years, encouraging members to make many improvements at the club.

Jez has also overseen several successful RYA Open Days to attract new members and spends many weekends every year running RYA training courses to introduce new people to sailing.

“Sailing has brought me the freedom to enjoy the great outdoors, and sail in some beautiful locations such as Copenhagen, Greece, Antigua and best of all the Lake District,” he said.

“I’ve enjoyed either cruising or pushing myself to my limits, and achieving the odd trophy on the way, as much as meeting new people and introducing them to the sport.

“I was very surprised and humbled to win this award.

“I didn’t expect any thanks for what I do, I just do it because I love sailing and would like others to enjoy it, too.”