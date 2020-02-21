Striders look for home support at Stilton 7

The Stilton Striders are appealing for spectator support when they host their leg of the county league on Sunday.

The Melton running club will be represented by more than 50 Striders among the 500-plus field for the Stilton 7, the first leg of the Leicestershire Road Running League (LRRL).

Runners will set off from the Stute, Asfordby Hill, at 10.30am where the race will also finish.

The challenging three-and-a-half-mile course runs along Welby Road, across the top of Holwell Works before turning left and past Welby Church and then left and back towards Asfordby Hill.

Immediately after passing under the railway tunnel, runners face the punishing challenge of Asfordby Hill, past the school and back to the start before a second loop.

There will be a short road closure outside the start for about 15 minutes.