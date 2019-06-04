Stilton Striders veterans stand out in County League finale

Have your say

A depleted Stilton Striders squad headed to Mountsorrel for the final round of the Leicestershire Road Running League winter/spring series.

With several of their top runners unavailable through injury or racing elsewhere, just 13 members ran the final race of the county league, the Swithland 6.

An undulating and challenging course covered a circular route, taking in parts of Swithland Reservoir and through Swithland village, with more than 700 runners entering and 699 completing the race,

The Stilton runners featured well, with both the men’s and ladies’ vets teams both consisting of relatively new club members.

In the men’s section, Alan Thompson (39min 42secs) ran strongly once more to lead the team home.

Davide Figo (41.20), in only his second road race for Stilton, finished strongly as second team member home in front of Simon Dolphin-Rowlands (41.39).

Further tussles between the two are expected in the up-and-coming summer series of races.

Hot on their tails was Ian Drage (41.51), with Mike Williams (45.57) making a welcome return to competitive running.

Next in was the improving Rob Mee (49.08) followed by Matt Daniel (49.50) and Chris Genes (53.50).

In the ladies’ section, predictably Nicola Taylor (44.10) was first lady back just ahead of Julie Bass (45.53), fresh from representing England in the Masters 10k in Birmingham, who picked up the individual prize for first female Vet 60.

Making up the vets ladies’ team was Nicola Dolphin-Rowlands (52.41), new road racer Alison Clarke (57.44) and Emma Hope (60.57).

The next team road race, and first in the Summer League series, is at Prestwold Hall, over 10km, on Sunday, June 23.