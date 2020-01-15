Stilton Striders to host opening race in LRRL spring series

Have your say

Melton running club, the Stilton Striders have been chosen to hosting the opening race in the Leicestershire Road Running League (LRRL) spring 2020 series – the Stilton 7.

The race takes place on Sunday, February 23, starting and finishing outside The Stute, in Asfordby Hill, and involves two circuits, passing Welby Church and the challenging Asfordby Hill.

Entries open on Tuesday and are limited to 550 runners from LRRL affiliated clubs.

The coutrse has many good viewing points for spectators to watch some of the best road racers in the East Midlands.

* A contingent of 24 Stilton Striders travelled to Groby on Sunday to compete in the third Derby Runner Cross Country race of the season.

The race was last held here 15 years ago and many of the runners believed 15 years of mud and heavy going had accumulated along the 5.75-mile circular route through and around Martinshaw Woods, with many fallers and runners losing footwear in the deep mud sections.

Because of the numbers running and the difficult conditions, the men’s race started 10 minutes ahead of the ladies.

First Strider home, in 54th, was Ian Bickle, followed by debutant Joe Jones (70th), Mark Stoneley (75th), and Ian Drage, who lost his shoe within 100m of the start, but recovered to make up 86th position.

Paul Jacobs (90th), Alan Thompson (97th) and Andy Nicolls (107th) made up the team score and the Striders now sit fourth in Division Two.

Also running for the men were Simon Bottrill (149th), Robert Craig (168th), John Houghton (194th), debutant John Martin (266th), Chris Genes (275th), Matt White (280th) and Nick Pryke (309th).

In the ladies’ section, Katie Hateley continued her good form to finish sixth, with Sophie Power (13th), Vicki Lowe (53rd) and Vicki Galbraith, running in her new club vest for Stilton, in 64th.

They kept the ladies’ team in second overall in their division.

Also running for the ladies was Liz Taylor (98th), Alison Clarke (136th), debutant Jane Martin, who despite her fall finished in a creditable 163rd, Ashley Jackson (169th), Leigh Pick (187th) and Karen Matthias (188th).

The next race is at Grace Dieu in two weeks.