Stilton Striders manic Sunday: Ian goes Dutch in marathon bow

Stilton Striders were in action across the country and overseas on Sunday to maintain fitness levels in preparation for the forthcoming cross country season.

Travelling across to Amsterdam, Ian Drage completed his first marathon, which started and finished in the impressive Olympic stadium, in a respectable time of 3hr 07min 31secs. His son Jenson ran in an earlier event.

Also competing in the Amsterdam Half-Marathon, Calum Walker finished in 1hr 53min 40secs, followed soon after by Vanessa Walker in 2.02.52.

* Moving across to York, Greeba Heard and Jon Wilson both posted excellent times in the Yorkshire Marathon.

Jon, who has recently been training using the heartbeat method, lowered his personal best from 3hr 43min 00secs to 3.19.48, while Greeba’s time of 3.32.07 was good enough to qualify for the Counties Gold standard in her age category.

* Several Striders travelled to north Nottinghamshire to race the Thoresby 10-mile trail race.

First Strider in was the ever-improving Anthony Ison (1hr 15min 00secs) followed by Robert Mee (1.23.50) who is also running every day in October as part of a separate challenge.

Nick Pryke (1.49.00) finished a little ahead of Ashley Jackson (1.52.00), while Sharon Mee ran with friends Rachael Holland and Gill Leach, crossing the line together in 2.08.29.

Moving closer to home and across to Prestwold, Sas Palmer completed the Leicestershire 10k in a time of 1hr 15min 19secs, while Ian and Alison Craddock completed a busy day by running together in the Clumber Park monthly 10k event, clocking 1hr 23min 39secs.