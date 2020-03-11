Stilton Striders ladies stay top of county league after Kibworth 6

Have your say

Over the weekend, 30 senior Stilton Striders ran in what is described as the hardest race in the Leicestershire Road Running League (LRRL) series – the Kibworth 6.

The course was a single, heavily undulating route, starting and finishing at Kibworth High School and taking in both Saddington and Gumley hills with 110 metres of climbing.

The ladies’ race was won by Sarah Purser (West End Runners) in 41min 12secs, and the Striders ladies teams did exceptionally well.

They consolidated their positions at the top of Vets Division One, and Ladies’ Division Two.

Natalie Teece was third lady overall, clocking 42min 16secs, and was followed by team-mates Katie Hateley (44.35), Michelle Farlow (45.09), Nicola Taylor (45.09), Julie Bass (46.21) and Vicki Lowe (46.46), all of whom finished within the top 35.

The men’s race was won by Alex Percy (Hermitage Harriers) in 35.58, with Ian Drage (37.40) the first Strider home in 35th.

He was followed by John Robinson (39.42), Mark Stoneley (40.02), Andy Nicolls (41.13), Paul Jacobs (41.23), Ian Bickle (42.29), Duncan Greene (43:.32), and Simon Bottrill (44.43).

All of the other runners contributed to the team scores by finishing ahead of scoring runners from rival clubs.

* Also on Sunday, a further eight Striders raced in the inaugural Burghley 7, with 1,200 racing around Stamford and finishing in the grounds of Burghley House.

First Strider home was Anthony Ison in 50min 49secs, followed by Martin Taylor-Brown (53.13), Michael Cooke (54.29), Julie Ashby (59.03), Colin Miles (62.13), Anna Butler (62.59), Liz Taylor (64.14), and Veronica Pearson (69.50)

The day before racing at Kibworth, Katie Hateley was selected to run in the Leicestershire and Rutland senior ladies’ cross country team in the National Championships at Prestwold Hall.

Katie ran a very strong leg to help the county team finish a respectable 16th out of 32.

* Junior Striders also ran over the weekend, with Harry Dadd at Prestwold in the National XC Championships, finishing 73rd in a large competitive field of 298.

Harry has also been selected to represent the county at the England Schools Championships, in Liverpool, along with Megan Owen and William Hutchinson.

William and Toby Hutchinson, Leo Dudman-Millbank, James Jenson, Henry Apps and Kristy Nicholls also ran at Thrussington on Saturday where Ayesha Bickle took home first place (affiliated) in the Year 4 event.