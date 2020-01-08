Stilton Striders in the medals at Leics cross country champs

A small contingent of Stilton Striders ran the 94th Leicestershire and Rutland County Cross Country Championships held on and around Burbage Common just outside Hinckley.

As always, the course was designed to be as challenging as possible, with all runners having plenty of mud to contend with.

Undeterred by the conditions, there was medal success for Harry Dadd in the 3km under 13 boys’ race as he took home a superb silver medal.

In the under 15 girls’ section, run over 4km, Zoe Nicholls (10th), Izabella Roberts (18th), Lucy James (19th) and Chloe Young (20th) collectively did enough to take the bronze team award.

All of the senior races were run over 10km, and in the Ladies’ Masters section, Katie Hateley ran superbly to bring home the silver medal, with Liz Taylor finishing in 20th position.

It was no surprise that international athlete Gemma Steel, representing Charnwood AC, took top spot in a very competitive senior ladies’ field, with Sophie Power showing her potential to come home in 10th place, and Anne Craddock 30th.

Anthony Ison was the sole runner in the senior men’s event, finishing a respectable 48th.

Finally in the men’s masters race, Joshua Dadd was first Strider home in 20th, with Ian Bickle (36th) and Andy Nicolls (45th) also competing well.