Stilton Striders host biggest-ever club awards night

Stilton Striders Running Club held its annual presentation evening on Saturday night to reflect on and the recognise achievements at year end.

The event was well attended and took place at Asfordby Parish Hall where trophies and certificates were presented by committee members.

With the influx of new members to the club, an unprecedented 73 awards of recognition were handed out to 40 individual runners.

Certificates – first ultra-marathons – Jenny Kent, Deborah Wilson, Alison Wilson, Kaye Mead, Marie Kennedy, Rob Mee, Vanessa, Calum and Seb Walker (Dukeries 30); Greeba Heard (Dukeries 40); Liz Parkinson (Equinox 50k); Mark Ashmore (Equinox 100k).

100% Gritstone Series – Ian Drage. 100% Derby XC – Andy Nichols, Chris Genes, Nikola Dolphin-Rowland, Celia Brown; 100% LRRL Spring Series – Ian Drage. 100% LRRL Summer Series – Ian Drage, Nicola Taylor.

LRRL individual winners: Nikola Taylor (2nd FV40), Julie Bass (1st FV60), David Hall (1st VM70).

Club Standards:

Gold – Greeba Heard, Vicki Lowe, Paul Jacobs, Julie Bass, David Hall. Silver – Simon Dolphin-Rowland, Nicola Taylor, Rebecca Forester, Chris Genes, Liz Taylor, Jacqui Riley, Ian Craddock. Bronze – Don Ainsclough, Sarah Lawrence, Robert Mee, Mike Williams, Anthony Ison, Rachel Wade. Copper – Kristy Nicholls, Kathy Walsh, Ashley Jackson. Pewter – Amelia Fisher, Sharon Mee.

County Standards:

Diamond – Julie Bass. Gold – Vicki Lowe, David Hall, Greeba Heard. Silver Distinction – Vicki Lowe. Silver – John Robinson, Jonathan Wilson, Nicola Taylor, Liz Taylor. Bronze – Robert Mee, Andy Nicholls, Mike Williams, Ian Craddock, Chris Genes. Copper – Anthony Ison, Ashley Jackson. Pewter – Kathy Walsh

Club Awards:

(Men) Overall – Alan Thompson; Veteran – David Hall; Most Improved – Ian Drage. (Ladies) Overall – Nikola Taylor; Veteran – Julie Bass; Most Improved – Ashley Jackson. No Watch Race – Ashley Jackson. Handicap Race – Chris Genes. Ray Walker Cup – Ian Drage. Club Person of the Year – Chris Genes. Club London Marathon place 2020 – Ian Drage.