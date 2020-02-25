Stilton Striders get LRRL County League off to a flyer

Have your say

The Stilton Striders broke new ground on Sunday when more than 100 members turned out to race or volunteer their time for the club.

A record-breaking 54 members of the Melton running club raced in the Stilton 7, their home leg of the Leicestershire Road Running League which brought a total field of more than 500 runners to Asfordby Hill on Sunday.

The heavy rains left some natural obstacles on route near Holwell Reservoir EMN-200225-164725002

While dozens more volunteered to help organise the event, yet more Striders were in race action at Stamford, Prestwold Hall, and Scunthorpe.

Club chairman Chris Genes said: “It was a terrific day. In all my time associated with club I have never seen so many members out on a single day.

“It demonstrated what a growing all-encompassing inclusive club we have become.”

The day’s main draw was the Stilton 7, hosted by the Striders, which was run around a two-lap course taking in the steep climbs by Welby Church and Asfordby Hill, with deep standing water in places adding to the challenge.

The Stilton Striders squad ready for County League action EMN-200225-164322002

The highly competitive race saw 445 finishers from clubs across the county, with Tom Whitmore (Charnwood AC) first across the line, completing the seven miles in 36min 51secs, with Charlie Nurse, of Wigston Phoenix, the first female runner back in 45.11.

First home for the Striders was Ian Drage in 44.47, with the men’s team completed by John Robinson (46.55), Mark Stoneley (46.53), Duncan Greene (49.39), Simon Bottrill (51.19), Ben Pickard (51.43), Mark Ashmore (51.49) and Anthony Ison (52.06).

Leading the Striders ladies’ team in was Michelle Fallow in a time of 51.58, followed by Nicola Taylor (52.01), Greeba Heard (52.31) and Vicki Lowe (53.36).

Full results for the remaining runners, which included the Striders’ newest members Marie Gray, Allison Sandilands, Melissa Harley-Hutchins and Danielle Holmes, can be found at www.stiltonstriders.co.uk

Striders marshall Nikola Dolphin-Rowland cheered every runner to the top of Asfordby Hill EMN-200225-164332002

“The success of this race would not have occurred without the guidance and organisational skills of Katie Hateley as race director, supported by a large team of club members who acted as marshals,” Genes added.

* A further eight Striders took to the roads around Stamford to compete in the rescheduled Valentine 30k race.

Matt Grayton was first Strider home, covering the 18.3-mile course in 2hr 11min 01secs, followed by Natalie Teece (2.14.22), Rebecca Forester (2.39.45), Sarah Lawrence (2.55.45), Matt Daniel (2.56.00), Claire Holmewood (3.04.01), and Leigh Pick and her guide runner Nick Pryke who crossed the line together in 3.27.23.

* Over at a wet and very windy Prestwold Hall, three Striders competed in the Leicestershire Half-Marathon.

Martin Taylor-Beeby led the Melton trio home in 1hr 43min 33secs followed by Mike Williams (1.46.25) and Sas Palmer (3.03.31).

* And travelling to Scunthorpe, Alan Thompson completed the Run Your Heart 10k race at Quibell Park in 43min 48secs.

* The club meets on Wednesdays from Melton Sports Village at 7pm, and new members are always welcome.

Visit www.stiltonstriders.co.uk for further details or email stiltonstriders@yahoo.co.uk