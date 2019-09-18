Stathern Duathlon entry deadline just days away

Time is running out to enter this year’s Stathern Duathlon.

The multi-sports test will once again be held in its new autumn slot and takes place on Sunday, September 29, with advance online entries closing this Sunday.

A limited number of individual entries may be available on the day if the entry limit of 200 is not reached.

It will be the ninth edition of the event which is held to raise money to provide quality sports coaching opportunities for young people in Stathern and the surrounding area.

The event also donates money to a charity partner, which for 2019 will be The Teenage Cancer Trust.

More than £16,000 has been raised over the years as the race has grown from 40 in its debut edition, to 150-plus last year.

Team entries are also available this year for two or three-person teams, and prizes will be on offer in the following categories: first male, first female, first team, first veteran (over 50 on race day), and King and Queen of the Mountain for the Mill Hill climb.

The race begins with a flat out-and-back 5km run, followed by an 18km bike leg over an undulating route which follows the top of the escarpment and passes Belvoir Castle.

Athletes then return to Stathern to finish with a repeat of the first 5km run.

For more information and how to enter, visit www.stathernduathlon.org.uk