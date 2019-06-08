Stathern 10k set to make a comeback on Fathers Day

Have your say

The borough’s running calendar will see the welcome return of the Stathern 10k later this month.

The annual race stopped in 2015 when its previous organisers retired, but will makes its comeback, on Sunday, June 16, with a 9.30am start, thanks to new event sponsors Brewster’s Brewery, Valley Plumbing, Benton’s, The Coffee Shot, Belvoir Dance Academy and @vincisonthecliff.

It has been popular with runners chasing a personal best thanks to a flat course.

The rout takes runners out of Stathern via Moor Lane, then out towards Dove Cottage Day Hospice before turning right to Plungar where the race returns to Stathern via Long Lane.

To enter, click on the sign up button on the event’s Facebook page at Stathern 10k, or enter directly via the Runbritain website at www.runbritain.com

Places are limited, and runners are advised to sign up early.

All money raised will go towards improvements to Stathern War Memorial Institute.