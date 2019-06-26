Stathern 10k: Perrin wins revamped race as PBs topple

Have your say

Personal best times toppled as the flat and fast Stathern 10k returned after a four-year absence earlier this month.

This year’s event attracted a healthy field of 138 entries, with 126 running on the day, headed by Aston Perrin who scorched home in 34min 47secs.

Partially-sighted runner Leah Pick joined the field with guide runner Shane Starkey EMN-190625-140115002

The Long Eaton Running Club member came home almost two minutes clear of runner-up Niall McNamara (Rushcliffe AC).

In turn he was exactly a minute clear of Cambridge and Coleridge AC runner Chris Pell who completed the podium in a time of 37.41.

Pell’s clubmate Jessica Cocker was first woman across the line in a time of 42.01.

There wads a good race for second place with Hannah Wilkinson (43.40) eventually getting the better of Kirsty Graham (44.06).

Tom Fowler won the prize as fastest Stathern runner for the fourth time after clocking a time of 42.03, ahead of fellow villagers James Capewell (43.27) and Roderick Smart (45.35).

Carrie Fryer, who helped organise the race’s return said: “We were really pleased with the turnout and support we received for the first year back, particularly as it was organised by an entirely new committee.

“We can’t wait for next year, but in the meantime we’re looking forward to our hugely popular sister event, the Stathern Duathlon on Sunday, September 29.”

The three winners received bespoke wooden trophies, handmade by Handmade Huts, and there were medals and a Brewster’s beer for all finishers.

The event was sponsored by Benton’s Estate Agents, Valley Plumbing, Brewster’s Brewery, The Coffee Shot, Belvoir Dance Academy and @vincisonthecliff