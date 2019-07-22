Stan Stannard considers pro boxer deal after Box Cup silver

Talented boxer Stan Stannard is mulling over offers to turn professional after impressing at Europe’s largest amateur tournament.

The Harby middleweight reached the final of the Haringey Box Cup, in London, and was considered unlucky not to get the verdict in a close-fought final.

Stannard is contemplating his future direction in the sport, having received several offers to turn professional, and is currently in negotiations with two promoters.

Should he become professional, he will be looking for sponsors to join his current backers Jamie Davies Salvage and Excel Sports Therapy who have both agreed to continue their support for the next 12 months.

It has been an up-and-down year for the 22-year-old after a bout of illness denied him an England squad appearance and a crack at the national amateur championships.

Stannard was selected to go to Copenhagen with the England select party in March, but a week before the trip he began to feel unwell in training.

A visit to the doctor confirmed his worst fears and he was pronounced both unfit to box and travel.

A course of strong antibiotics and three weeks’ rest also put paid to Stannard’s national championship ambitions.

His England ranking would have given the Clifton ABC boxer an easy route to the quarter-finals as the championships came to Nottingham - his boxing base - for the first time in 30 years.

The last remaining big event of the season was the Haringey Box Cup, held at the Alexandra Palace.

Despite a three-month lay-off Stannard was at peak fitness and faced reigning Canadian champion Tristan Brookes in the last eight.

After three all-action, high calibre rounds, it was difficult to split the two, but the judges scored the fight 4-1 in the Leicestershire man’s favour.

“The late-night crowd were transfixed,” said dad Adrian.

“Both delivered a high-class contest which many reckoned to be the best fight at Ally Pally for many years.”

Saturday afternoon saw Stannard drawn in the semi-final against an inexperienced fighter, Dennis Dagilis, from West Ham BC, and he comfortably put away the Londoner with a unanimous decision.

Another tough prospect awaited in the final in the shape of European gold medal winner and Irish champion, Kevin Hearty.

With completely different boxing styles, Stannard opted to draw his much taller and rangy adversary to him and counter-punch.

Using this strategy, Stannard landed most of the scoring punches until the third round when a clash of heads, resulted in a cut above Stannard’s right eye.

Galvanised into last-minute action, Harty was then given the nod on a split decision by the judges

The verdict raised eyebrows among the crowd and a few fellow boxers, and left Stannard to settle for a ‘disappointing’ silver medal.