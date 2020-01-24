Sports Editor’s Blog: How crabs and clams saved my sanity

But this time the words, delivered by my no-nonsense physiotherapist, sent my pulse racing in a nice way.

Up there with the wedding day ‘I will’ or the boy’s first ‘daddy’. Well almost.

After almost 12 months without running - at least the ability to run without a knee as painful as my late gran’s - the recovery was complete.

Well as complete as the physio could be sure of as she ushered me towards the door.

‘I’ll keep the appointment open until March if anything goes pear-shaped’, was the only slightly ominous parting shot.

After inconclusive MRI scans, my ailments had baffled the finest medical minds of the local NHS.

Perhaps this was chiefly because the aches and pains mysteriously decided to move about my leg depending on how I sat, how far I walked, whether it was a full moon, or what I’d had for breakfast.

Our physio sessions had unearthed more hitherto untapped physical oddities, an alarming total lack of balance - highlighted in full effect during a terror-stricken treadmill debut.

And hamstrings tighter than a miser’s purse strings, damning my faint aspirations of future yoga greatness.

Apparently it’s a British thing. We have short hamstrings. We live and we learn.

There were also the home exercises. Each new one inflicting sillier and more compromising positions, never failing to elicit gales of laughter from whoever was in the vicinity.

There was the clam and the crab, all the seafood ones.

But God love every one of them, they did the trick.

Of course I could have reached this point much sooner had I sought proper help immediately rather than spend six months whimpering my symptoms on an endless loop to medically untrained family and friends.

Now every pain-free stride was and is a liberation.

Of course regardless of happy leg joint or irritable leg joint, reasons will still be found to leave the running shoes to their own fetid devices.

Especially now my gentle running rehabilitation plan has abandoned the kid gloves of ‘do no more than 10 minutes’ and is pushing me back towards gasping breathlessness and general discomfort.

It’s....my allergies, too hot, too cold, the wrong kind of snow, leaves on the line, the ever-present threat of a direct meteor strike.

But if anyone is feeling a little jaded or bored with their exercise routine I can heartily recommend an enforced sabbatical to revive your mojo.

It’s terrific to be back. For more reasons than just coaxing my flagging fitness levels back off the floor.

The benefits of exercise on mental health as well as physical fitness will be felt by many who choose to run, skip, leap and cavort.

My early days of running nursed me through a divorce and a traumatic, enforced house sale. It even persuaded me to quit the smokes.

Ever since it has helped dust off the stresses and collateral damage of the asylum we call life.

It carried me triumphantly through to a second marriage and helped me achieve physical feats the failed school cross country runner would think impossible of his future self.

Of course like many things in life, you don’t realise how much you need things until they are gone, in my case how effective a coping mechanism running was until forcibly removed.

Now, it’s not only my mental health likely to improve.

It’s too early to gauge whose relief and happiness will be greatest, mine or that of the nearest and dearest at being spared the regular whining updates of ailments and agonies.

Perhaps when it comes to sentences you’d least like to hear, my family can add ‘you’ll never guess what’s wrong with my knee’.