Sophie Hahn defends global 100m title in world record time

Sprint supremo Sophie Hahn underlined her status as one of the top para-athletes of her generation by defending her world 100m title for a third time on Tuesday.

Her victory meant the 22-year-old continued to hold all of the major international titles at the distance - as world, Paralympic, European and Commonwealth champion.

Competing at the World Para-Athletics Championships in Dubai, the former Brooksby Melton College student looked unstoppable as she swept to her fourth T38 100m global title.

There was also the considerable bonus of lowering her own world record in a rapid 12.38secs as she crossed the line with a yawning gap of more than half-a-second to her closest challengers.

“It was incredible. I did not expect to run that time,” she said.

“I wanted to get a good start and maintain that form and drive towards the line.

“I wanted to win the gold, but I didn’t know if the world record was possible.”

She added: “I’m so happy that all the work I have put in has paid off. It is just amazing, I cannot believe I have run that time.

“This medal is very special to me. I need to rest up now to be ready for my 200m and make that final.

“It’s going to be another tough challenge but I’ll give it my all.”

Hahn has created many fond memories at the world championships where she exploded onto the para-athletics as a 16-year-old in 2013 in France when she became 100m world champion less than a year after taking up the sport competitively.

She has gone on to win six world championship sprint gold medals, and last night was attempting to make it seven when she lined up in the women’s T38 200m final.