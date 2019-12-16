Searle and Bright top Lake View qualifiers

There were a few outstanding results in an otherwise disappointing week for weights at Lake View.

Andy Searle (60lb) and Baz Bright (80lb) were the clear winners of the Autumn/Winter series qualifiers on Wednesday and Saturday, while Daz Sly, who finished runner-up on Saturday, was the only other competitor to break 50lb.

Baz Bright took the week's biggest match weight at Saturday's qualifier EMN-191216-154426002

A 9lb haul was enough for Rich Mazur to claim the qualifying spot on Wednesday, with the five anglers to finish above him already through to the March final.

And fourth place was good enough for Joey Griffin who took the biggest weight on the river lake on Saturday with 33lb.

Lake View Fishery latest results (top five):

Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter Qualifier match 29 – 1 Andy Searle (LVS) 60lb 8oz (stream peg 5), 2 Baz Bright (Drennan/RAF) 36lb 9oz (stream 1), 3 Steve Haywood (Middy) 27lb 7oz (stream 16), 4 Mick Beckhurst (Preci-Spark Sports) 22lb 5oz (stream 3), 5 Steve Nattrass (Burts Baits) 18lb 7oz (stream 18). Qualifier: 6 Rich Mazur 9lb 10oz (stream 11).

Middy MX Luggage Autumn/Winter Qualifier match 30 – 1 Baz Bright (Drennan/RAF) 80lb 13oz (marina peg 23), 2 Daz Sly (Coopers Tackle) 53lb 13oz (marina 25), 3 Shaun Butler 37lb 12oz (marina 12), 4 Joey Griffin 33lb 3oz (river 1) – qualified, 5 Dave Smith (LVS) 26lb 12oz (river 20).

Sunday Knock-up – 1 Dave Smith (LVS) 37lb 4oz (lagoon peg 7), 2. Mike Tyrer 31lb 1oz (lagoon 4), 3 Chris Hale (LVS) 8lb 10oz (lagoon 25).