Rutland-Melton International CiCLE Classic announces extended 200km course

Riders face an even greater test of their stamina at this year’s Rutland–Melton International CiCLE Classic after organisers confirmed this year’s route.

The race, billed as the UK’s version of the famous Continental Spring Classics, has been extended to 200.5km, exactly on the maximum limit allowed for an international race at UCI 1.2 level.

The 2020 CiCLE Classic route, now with added Wymondham gravel EMN-200218-174855002

The course was altered last year to call at Wymondham, home village of race director Colin Clews, and the success of the new opening section has prompted organisers to extend its four laps to include a new off-road sector.

After just 35km, riders will face 650 metres of gravel track, rising at an average of eight per cent at the ‘Costonberg’ sector which is designed to enliven the race in its early stages.

“We continue to tweak the route that we use from year to year to provide an increased spectacle for race followers and to enhance the CiCLE Classic experience for the teams and their riders,” said Clews.

”Sadly, with a proposed change in the regulations decreasing the maximum distance a race of our stature can cover to 180km from 2021, a further change in the route will be required in future.

The Madison Genesis team head the peloton along Stygate Lane at Pickwell. EMN-200218-175637002

“For the time being, we make hay while the sun shines for the benefit of both riders and spectators.”

The Classic is the first UK international road race of the year and is proving popular, with 28 teams having already expressed their wish to be on the start line in Oakham town centre on Sunday, April 26.

Among the teams already fully enrolled are two Dutch squads, and one each from Ireland, Latvia and Spain.

There has also been a first entry from a Canadian team, Toronto Hussle Team, hoping to add to recent North American success in the race.

Last year's podium, from left - Rory Townsend, winner Colin Joyce and runner-up Gabz Cullaigh who has since joined Movistar EMN-200218-175649002

Top United States team Rally-UHC provided last year’s winner Colin Joyce who stopped Britain’s Gabz Cullaigh from becoming the race’s first-ever back-to-back winner, by centimetres.

Cullaigh has since moved up to the World Tour Movistar squad.

With the race limit restricted to just 176 riders, organisers have set a target of 20 to 24 six-man teams.

The remaining squads will be limited to four places each to allow more smaller British teams to enter the fray, and 14 or 15 wildcards will be chosen on merit by mid-March.

This year’ CiCLE Classic will again feature two hot spot sprints as it passes Wymondham Windmill, and a £100 sprint award prize in Wymondham’s Main Street, outside the Berkeley Arms on its final passage after ‘Costonberg’.

There will also be an award for the first Under 23 rider to finish, while the ‘Rider’s weight in Beer’ and massive pork pie prizes will return for the first rider at other intermediate sprint points.

The event has retained the Giant Store (Rutland Water) and Schwalbe UK as its main sponsors, supported by Duvel Belgian, alongside some new secondary sponsors.

After 15 years of providing the winner’s jersey, BioracerUK will sponsor the ‘King of the Bergs’ competition for the first time, while Pearce’s Jewellers, of Oakham and Melton will again sponsor the timing car and the home East Midlands team.

Pearce’s name will be added to their jerseys alongside the race’s chosen charity, Mount Group Riding for the Disabled, of Somerby.

Melton-based machine engineering company Metaltek CNC return as sponsors of the primary off-road sections of Somerberg, StaplePark and Sawgate, and Tim Norton (Ford) Motors of Oakham will again be the race’s official vehicle sponsor, backed up by Ford UK.