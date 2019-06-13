Runners bound for Hoby Hop Trail Race and Stathern 10k

Have your say

Runners could fill their weekend as Hoby and Stathern get set to host annual races.

Saturday brings the third annual Hoby Hop trail race, while the Stathern 10k returns after a four-year absence on Sunday.

There will be a few country-related obstacles to negotiate at Hoby’s five-mile trail race which follows country paths to Ragdale and back.

Entry is available on the day at Hoby Village Hall, until the race limit is reached, and start time is 10.30am.

Stathern 10k circuit has been reversed with runners setting off on the fast, flat course at 9.30am towards Dove Cottage before heading to Plungar and then back to the finish.

There will be limited entries on the day.