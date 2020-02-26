Rearsby Lodge Riding Club team called up for world tournament

Have your say

A village riding club is to take on the world this summer after being invited to represent Great Britain.

The Rearsby Lodge Riding Club quartet if Marianne Stringfellow, Lily Walker, Nicki Grayson and Genevieve Walters will compete for GB at the Generali World Club Tournament in France this July.

They earned the call-up after winning the National Intermediate Show Jumping title for their club at the NAF Five Star British Riding Clubs Championships at the Lincolnshire Showground in September.

“We could not be prouder of our members’ achievement,” said Rearsby Lodge chairman Anette Whitehouse.

“It is a totally unique opportunity, and as a club we will do our utmost to support them to attend and, indeed, do well.”

The World Club Tournament takes place at the Parc Equestre Federal, in Lamotte Beuvron, from July 22 to 24, and brings together 26 countries and more than 10,000 riders to compete in 11 disciplines.

The Rearsby Lodge intermediate show jumping riders will compete against teams from across the world in two different stages spread over two days.

Each rider will take their own horses – Briar Rose, Party Popper, Rainstone Michael and Dorissimo – on a 13-hour journey over to France a few days before the competition starts.

Team manager Rachel Frew, along with British Riding Clubs and Rearsby Lodge, which has more than 80 active riding members, will be working closely alongside the team to organise the trip.

The club is also looking for local businesses to help sponsor the trip.

Anette added: “We shall be exploring sponsorship opportunities and are always open to ideas.”

For more details and for sponsorship opportunities, visit the dedicated Facebook page at Rearsby Lodge Riding Club - Generali World Cup 2020.