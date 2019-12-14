Ratcliffe College race ace Shaikira wins British XC bronze

Young runner Shaikira King underlined her great potential with a top-three finish at a national cross country event.

The Ratcliffe College pupil was invited to compete in the British Athletics Cross Country Challenge, allowing her to run against the elite Year 7 and Year 8 girls.

She ran an amazing race to come home in third place, winning the bronze medal and finishing fully 50 seconds clear of the next Year 7 runner.

“Shaikira was running in the lower section of the age group, against 141 girls with many of the athletes a whole year older than her,” said proud dad Tim King.

“It was probably one of the toughest races Shaikira has ever done and is great preparation for the Midlands and national cross country races in February and March next year.”

Shaikira qualified for the British Athletics event after winning race two of the Leicestershire and Rutland Schools Cross Country League, at Prestwold.

There she pulled away from the field of runners as they were falling, slipping and losing their shoes in the torrential rain.

Despite being smothered in mud, cold and soaked, Shaikira managed a sprint finish over the final 100 metres to take the win.

Several Ratcliffe pupils are making a name for themselves in the sporting arena at both county and national level.

The college has invested heavily in its facilities in recent years, most notably a floodlit synthetic athletics track, a £1.3 million two-floor fitness suite which opened earlier this year alongside a new £3 million sports hall which officially opened this autumn.

