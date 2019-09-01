Muay Thai Assassins put titles on the line at Melton show

The Assassins Muay Thai Boxing Gym is gearing up for its final show of the year at Melton’s Market Tavern on Saturday, October 12.

The Melton show will have three ‘A’ class bouts for the first time, where elbows are allowed, while Iman Barlow will defend one of her world titles.

Her brother Thai has a Commonwealth title bout, while Tyree Stevens and Lewis Kelly both fight Irish opponents.

It’s an important evening for Elizabeth Griffiths as she fights for the British number one ranking, while her older brother George also faces a very tough contest, and rising star Darun Hassan has also been matched.

Heavyweight fighter Nathan Donovan faces a defence of his Midlands title, Naomi Blankley has her first adult bout, Lexie Peters (12) takes on a 15-year-old opponent from Sheffield, and Michael Farrow will hope to make it three wins from three against a Birmingham rival.

Promoter and chief instructor Mark Barlow said: “We have had a very busy and successful year so far, with all the adult fighters doing really well and the experienced juniors winning all of their bouts, while the new juniors have also picked up valuable experience for the future.”

Tickets are on sale from any Assassin fighter, and Nicko’s Fish Bar.

For more information, visit the Assassins Muay Thai Facebook page.