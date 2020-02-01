Muay Thai Assassins pair set for big tests at Melton show

Have your say

Melton fighter Thai Barlow is in full training as he gears up for a tough test of his credentials next month.

Barlow is in the middle of a gruelling regime in preparation for the Muay Thai Assassins upcoming Melton show on Saturday, February 22.

He faces Marco Sibilio at the Market Tavern, an Italian opponent who competes at a higher weight category, but is coming down 2kg to face the home favourite.

Assassins trainer Mark Barlow said: “Marco is a big puncher and would tell everyone not to blink because someone’s lights will be going out.”

There will be 15 other Assassins on a high-calibre card which includes seven international bouts, and a European title contest.

An English K1 title bout pits Assassin fighter Darum Hussan who is switching from Muay Thai boxing to kick boxing.

He faces Scunthorpe opponent Ben Fahey.

Barlow added: “Fahey is a great fighter and has fought some really top-class opponents, and Darum will have to be at his best to win.”

Tickets are on sale from any Assassin fighter, Nicko’s Fish Bar, or Facebook Assassins Muay Thai.

* The Assassins launch a new junior beginners’ class on Tuesdays from 5pm to 6pm.

For more details, call (01664) 567491.