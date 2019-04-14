Merger pays off for Melton RFC U13s

Faced with a season without rugby, under 13s players from Melton RFC have joined forces with a Rutland side to get some on-field action.

At the start of the season the squad was low on numbers and without enough players to field a team at the first round of the County Cup festival before Christmas.

The club were then approached by Uppingham-based Stoneygate RFC, to see if any players would turn out for their squad which was also low on numbers.

Several Melton players accepted the invitation, laying the foundations for a merger to ensure the age group continues at both clubs.

Developing as a team each week Stoneygate/Melton headed to Leicester Forest East last weekend and ran out huge 75-5 winners.

Coach Sara Lowe said: “Every single player gave their all, stepped up and played great rugby with brilliant teamwork.

“It is a great achievement in a few short weeks so a big thank-you to the players, parents, coaches and clubs from both teams for their support with the joint working.”