Melton Walking Netball Group toasts two successful years

Melton Mowbray Walking Netball ladies celebrate their second anniversary on September 2 as they look to continue their development.

The group was started by Sue Bailey with support from Leicestershire and Rutland netball development officer Val Kindred and initially met in Wilton Park, supported by Melton Mowbray Town Estate.

A later move to Melton Sports Village indoor court meant the group, thanks to a partnership between England Netball, Melton Council and Everyone Active could play all year in all weathers.

Walking netball is a slower version of the game, played at a walking pace, with its ethos on fun and friendship.

Sessions are run by three volunteers, all trained by England Netball (East Midlands) and cost £2.

The group meet at Melton Sports Village on Monday from 10am, and all are welcome. No special skills or equipment required.

There is also a second group who meet at Long Clawson Village Hall on Wednesdays.

“A group of women who did not know each other two years ago are now all firm friends,” said Sue.

“Walking netball provides a great opportunity to have fun, make new friends and get some exercise.”

For further information, call Sue on (01664) 560252 or email sue.bailey8@btinternet.com