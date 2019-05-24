Melton Times sports editor highly commended at UK press awards

Melton Times sports editor Chris Harby was runner-up for the second year running at the Society of Editors UK Regional Press Awards, in London, on Friday.

Having made the six-strong shortlist for Sports Journalist of the Year (Weekly papers), Harby received the highly commended accolade, along with Paul Ferguson, of Belfast paper, the Sunday Life.

Both finished behind Jon Colman, of Carlisle-based Cumberland News, who has won the national award multiple times in both the daily and weekly journalist category.

Harby has made the shortlist for the annual award eight times, winning it twice and finishing runner-up for the last two years.

Judges described his three entries as ‘extraordinary stories of dedication, sacrifice and grit’, while singling out his interview with triathlete Bex Rimmington.