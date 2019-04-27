Melton Times sports editor Chris Harby shortlisted for UK journalism award

Have your say

Melton Times sports editor Chris Harby has been shortlisted for a national journalism award.

He is in the final six for Sports Journalist of the Year (Weekly Papers) at the Society of Editors UK Regional Press Awards for 2018.

Chris goes up against sports writers from Belfast weekly the Sunday Life, the Cumberland News, Chester Chronicle, Rotherham Advertiser, and Cambridge Independent.

The awards ceremony takes place at the IET, Savoy Place, in London, on Friday, May 17.

“It’s always an honour to be shortlisted, and something I feel very lucky to be a part of,” said Chris. “The competition is so strong this year.

“It’s thanks to the brilliant sports people in our community for trusting me to tell to their fascinating stories.”

Chris, who won the award in 2014 and 2015 and was highly commended last year, submitted three feature pieces, run in the Melton Times last year.

They featured the remarkable dedication of grassroots football manager Will Andrew through serious illness, Emmadee Fox’s journey from bullying victim to multiple martial arts world champion, and Bex Rimmington’s experiences in the World Ironman Championships.