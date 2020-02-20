Melton Times Sports Awards for 2019: Voting closes Thursday

The finishing line is almost in sight as we make our final preparations for the Melton Times Sports Awards for 2019.

Voting for our two top awards – the Sports Personality and Junior Sports Personality of the Year – closes at midnight tonight (Thursday) so if you’re still yet to cast yours, now’s the time.

Ivan Gaskell returns to compere the Melton Times Sports Awards for 2019 EMN-200218-102610002

The winners of these two awards, along with our 14 other honours, will be announced at our gala awards evening on Friday, February 28 at Scalford Country House Hotel.

We welcome back experienced TV sports broadcaster Ivan Gaskell who will anchor the evening once more.

Ivan will guide us through the 16 awards as the finalists in each are invited to the stage where the winners are then announced.

Each of our finalists has received a ticket, with two tickets per team finalist, and additional tickets are still on sale, online only, at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/2020-melton-times-sports-awards-tickets-92688799695

They are priced at £18, plus VAT, to include a curry buffet with traditional Indian sides, (vegetarian alternative available), followed by dessert.

Last year’s awards ceremony attracted more than 200 guests who created a terrific atmosphere, and we are hoping for more of the same next week.

The bar will be open for guests from 6.15pm with buffet served at 7pm and awards to start at 8.30pm.

The event will draw to a close at 10.15pm, but the bar will remain open.

Dress code is smart.

For more information, please contact linda.pritchard@jpimedia.co.uk

Our contenders

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

1 Amelia Coltman

Amelia joined the British Skeleton programme in the summer of 2017, but had to wait until December to make her competitive debut.

The Melton athlete made the long wait worthwhile, by storming to a silver medal on her international debut for Great Britain in the Europa Cup.

In her following two races she won gold and bronze, and went on to end the seven-race series with five medals, including two gold to become the first British athlete in history to win the series in their debut season.

(Text vote MT SPORT 1)

2 Rob Muzio

Former professional cyclist Rob rolled back the years this year to win a world track title.

Having retired early from the pro ranks, Rob’s passion for the sport was rekindled when he returned to the track and joined Team Jewson three years ago.

As part of a four-man squad, Rob helped achieve their eventual goal by winning team pursuit gold at the World Masters Track Championships in Manchester in October, smashing the world’s best time for their age group along the way.

(Text vote MT SPORT 2)

3 Andrew Wrath

In April, Andrew completed five 10km runs in the same day in Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris, London and finally Melton to raise funds for the Hope for Justice charity who fight human trafficking.

Off the back of this he also arranged the Melton Mowbray 5 parkruns in August, and then conquered Mount Kilimanjaro in October as part of the Hope for Justice Extreme Challenge team.

Andrew’s drive to end modern day slavery can be seen in how he has pushed himself mentally and physically further than ever before.

(Text vote MT SPORT 3)

JUNIOR SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

4 Max Braime

Max started the season with a golf handicap of 29 at his home club of Stoke Rochford and finished it on 14, winning men’s medals and claiming numerous placed finishes along the way.

The Melton all-rounder capped a fine season when he qualified for the junior British Masters at Close House, in Northumberland.

Also a talented cricketer, Max was a key member of the Melton Mowbray CC U17s side, contributing several 50s, and represented both Melton CC’s First XI and Second XI senior sides.

(Text vote MT SPORT 4)

5 James Jesson

Nine-year-old James has Asperger’s Syndrome, but is a keen runner and uses the sport to help his condition.

He inspires both his brother and mum to run and is described as a constant source of encouragement.

In December, James won the Santa Fun Run 5km in Melton, beating a field of junior and senior runners, having also crossed the line first a month earlier at the Mo Run for Movember, in Nottingham.

(Text vote MT SPORT 5)

6 Liam Tew

The Melton cricketer continued to excel last season, and was named vice-captain for Leicestershire for his age group, while performing well in junior cricket at both under 13 and under 15 levels

Liam scored his first century in senior cricket at the age of 13 with a rapid unbeaten 110 for Melton Mowbray CC Second XI against Ashby Carington in the County League.

He hit 340 runs at a superb average of 56.67, while also taking 21 wickets at an average of 17.14.

(Text vote MT SPORT 6)

HOW TO TEXT YOUR VOTE -

Text your vote by starting your text with MT (followed by space) SPORT (followed by space) followed by the number of the personality you wish to vote for, exactly as it appears, then your name and email address, and send to 85100.

For example, MT SPORT 1 Joe Bloggs joe.public@email.co.uk

Closing date for voting is MIDNIGHT Thursday February 20, 2020.

Texts cost 50p per vote plus your standard network rate.

Terms and conditions: Votes received after the closing deadline will not be counted but you may still be charged. Open to UK residents over 18 years. Bill payer’s permission must be obtained before entering. This is a JPI Media vote. SMS service provided by BBA Digital Ltd KT18 5AD, Helpline 0333 3353351.

By entering you are indicating you are happy to receive offers from JPI Media by SMS. Add NOINFO at the end of your text if you do not wish to receive these.

