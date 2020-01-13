Melton Times Sports Awards for 2019: Time ticking down for nominations

Have your say

Time is ticking to make your nomination for the Melton Times Sports Awards for 2019 and give your hero a chance to join our annual big night.

You have until midnight on Monday, January 27 to let us know who you think is a worthy winner for 13 of our award categories (listed below). Please don’t put it off!

Ivan Gaskell, pictured interviewing our special guest Claire Lomas, returns to host February's awards EMN-200901-170809002

We are delighted Melton Vale Sixth Form College has agreed to be our headline sponsors for a second year, and thank all of our loyal sponsors, without whom there would be no awards.

As we reported last week, the awards night will be hosted by professional sports broadcaster Ivan Gaskell, who is marking his 22nd successive season working with flagship BBC show Football Focus.

Ivan has become a big friend of the awards and returns for the first time in three years.

The awards are open to anyone, recognising achievements at all levels over the past 12 months – from grassroots club and school level to the international stage – and in any sport you can think of.

Team of the Year for our 2018 awards was Melton Mowbray Tennis Club Ladies, pictured with Steve Hall, of sponsors B and H Midlands Services, and finalists Asfordby FC Development and Melton Marvels Netball Club EMN-200901-170621002

They could be a friend or relative, a team-mate, or someone you have admired through our sports pages in 2019.

You can make a nomination at our dedicated awards website at www.meltonsportsawards.co.uk or email your nominee’s details to our sports editor at chris.harby@jpimedia.co.uk

Or fill in and cut out the coupon printed weekly in the Melton Times, and send it to Melton Times Sports Awards 2019, c/o Chris Harby, Pera Business Park, Nottingham Road, Melton Mowbray, Leics LE13 0PB.

Nominations should include an overview of your nominee’s achievements with reasons why you believe our judges should shortlist them, as well as a photo where possible.

Once all of the nominations are in, our judges will then draw up a shortlist of three finalists in each category who will be invited to our awards evening on Friday, February 28 at Scalford Hall Hotel.

The judges will also decide the winners of these 13 awards, all of whom will be announced on the night.

They will also draw up a shortlist for each of our two main awards – the Sports Personality and Junior Sports Personality of the Year.

These two honours will then be decided by a public vote.

On top of this, our judges will name the winner of our Special Recognition Award, given for outstanding achievement.

It’s a special, inspiring night and we’ve had some familiar faces to help celebrate over the years, including Stuart Broad, Sophie Hahn, Jonathan Agnew, Neil Back, Paul Anderson and Ollie Burke.

Don’t let your favourites miss out on a chance to join our special night.

Award categories

Junior Sportsman of the Year

Sponsored by Stuart Westmoreland

Open to 18s and under from any sport

Junior Sportswoman of the Year

Sponsored by Pam Saint-Gobain

Open to 18s and under from any sport

Sportswoman of the Year

Available to Sponsor

Open to over 18s from any sport

Sportsman of the Year

Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis

Open to over 18s from any sport

School Sports Award

Sponsored by Melton Vale Sixth Form College

Open to primary and secondary pupils for achievements in school sport

Disability Sportsperson of the Year

Sponsored by Harrison Security

Open to seniors and juniors

Unsung Hero of the Year

Available to Sponsor

Open to your favourite clubman or clubwoman, and all volunteers

Community Sport Award

Sponsored by Melton Borough Council and Melton Sport and Health Alliance

Open to anyone who has made a difference to your community through sport

Coach of the Year

Sponsored by Melton Mowbray Town Estate

Open to senior and junior team and club coaches

Footballer of the Year

Sponsored by Specsavers Melton Mowbray

Open to junior and senior footballers

Cricketer of the Year

Available to Sponsor

Open to junior and senior cricketers

Team of the Year

Available to Sponsor

Open to senior teams from all sports

Junior Team of the YeaR

Available to Sponsor

Open to junior teams (under 18s and down) from all sports