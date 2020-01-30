Melton Times Sports Awards for 2019: Nominees announced

It’s time for the big reveal as today we unveil our full list of nominees for the Melton Times Sports Awards for 2019.
We would like say a huge thank-you, once again, for taking the time to send in your nominations with another phenomenal response in quantity and quality.
Judging will now begin to whittle them down to just three finalists in 13 of our 16 awards, before deciding who will join our impressive roll call of winners.
The finalists will be announced in next week’s Melton Times and online at www.meltontimes.co.uk from Thursday.
All finalists will be sent an invitation to attend our gala awards night at Scalford Hall Hotel on Friday, February 28.
The judges will also draw up shortlists for our two top awards – the Sports Personality of the Year and Junior Sports Personality of the Year.
They will also be announced in next Thursday’s edition and online, when voting will open for you to decide the winners of our two blue riband awards.
Further to that, the judges will also choose the winner of our Special Recognition Award, who will be announced on the night.
The awards evening will be hosted by sports broadcaster Ivan Gaskell (Football Focus, Match of the Day), when all of the winners will be revealed in classic Oscars-style.
Melton Times sports editor Chris Harby said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has been inspired to make a nomination and congratulate everyone who has made it this far.
“As always, there are a lot of familiar names, but also plenty of new ones which shows how popular the awards remain in the community.
“To be recognised by your peers in this way is a success in itself, and I’m sure the judges will have a tough task in deciding who will make it through to our awards night.
“I would also like to say a huge thank-you to our loyal sponsors for their support once again.
“Without them we wouldn’t be able to put on the night and pay tribute to our local stars.”
More details about the evening itself and how to buy additional tickets will be confirmed next week.
unior Sportsman of the Year
(Sponsored by Stuart Westmoreland)
WILLIAM ADCOCK
JAMES BARTLEY
MAX BRAIME
FINN NOBLE
JAMES JESSON
LIAM TEW
ALEX WARRINGTON
Junior Sportswoman of the Year
(Sponsored by Pam Saint-Gobain)
LIBBY DUNCAN
AMY HELSTRIP
TIA KEIGHTLEY
LILY MAGUIRE
ISABELLE PYMM
Sportswoman of the Year
(Available to Sponsor)
JAZ LYNCH BOLTON
HEIDI COY
AMELIA COLTMAN
EMMADEE FOX
HOLLY SMITH
Sportsman of the Year
(Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis)
WILL GRAHAM
BILL SAMPSON
SIMON SKELTON
MICHAEL WHAPPLES
ANDREW WRATH
School Sports Award
(Sponsored by Melton Vale Sixth Form College)
ROSIE ASHMORE
ZAC ATKINS
DAN HARDMAN
LOUIE KEIGHTLEY
JACK NEATH
ZOE NICHOLS
JESS SCOTT
DAISY SHARPE
GEORGIE WADE
Disability Sportsperson of the Year
(Sponsored by Harrison Security)
EDWARD KITCHEN
LEIGH PICK
COLIN WAGSTAFF
Unsung Hero of the Year
(Available to Sponsor)
CAREL FOURIE
TREVOR HARBIN
LIZ RAWSON
MATT ROBERTSON
KARL TEW
DI UNDERWOOD and RICHARD COX
Community Sport Award
(Sponsored by Melton Borough Council and Melton Sport and Health Alliance)
SUE BAILEY
ROY BODDINGTON
SARAH HALL
MELTON MOWBRAY JUNIOR PARKRUN
NEW AGE KURLING & BOCCIA GROUP
Coach of the Year
(Sponsored by Melton Mowbray Town Estate)
CHRIS CLARKE and ADAM ISHERWOOD
CHRIS EDEN
KEVIN FRYER
TOM MANSHIP
NEIL MILLER
BRENT PENNISTON
LIZ RAWSON
Team of the Year
(Available to Sponsor)
ASFORDBY FC
HICKLING CC
QUENIBOROUGH FC
MELTON MOWBRAY CC 1st XI
MELTON MOWBRAY CC 2nd XI
Junior Team of the Year
(Available to Sponsor)
ASFORDBY AMATEURS GIRLS UNDER 10s
MELTON & DISTRICT BOWLS JUNIORS
MELTON RFC U10s
MELTON RFC U14s
MOWBRAY RANGERS LIONS U15
RATCLIFFE COLLEGE U14 BOYS HOCKEY
Footballer of the Year
(Sponsored by Specsavers Melton Mowbray)
LIAM AMBROSE
DAVID HAZELDINE
ROB PEET
Cricketer of the Year
(Sponsored by Tom Flowers Cricket Coaching)
CAREL FOURIE
AMY HELSTRIP
MYLES HICKMAN
ISABELLE HUDSON
JAMES PEPPERDINE
* To find out details of sponsorship opportunities, call regional events manager Linda Pritchard on 07837 308942