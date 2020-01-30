Melton Times Sports Awards for 2019: Nominees announced

It’s time for the big reveal as today we unveil our full list of nominees for the Melton Times Sports Awards for 2019.

We would like say a huge thank-you, once again, for taking the time to send in your nominations with another phenomenal response in quantity and quality.

Judging will now begin to whittle them down to just three finalists in 13 of our 16 awards, before deciding who will join our impressive roll call of winners.

The finalists will be announced in next week’s Melton Times and online at www.meltontimes.co.uk from Thursday.

All finalists will be sent an invitation to attend our gala awards night at Scalford Hall Hotel on Friday, February 28.

The judges will also draw up shortlists for our two top awards – the Sports Personality of the Year and Junior Sports Personality of the Year.

They will also be announced in next Thursday’s edition and online, when voting will open for you to decide the winners of our two blue riband awards.

Further to that, the judges will also choose the winner of our Special Recognition Award, who will be announced on the night.

The awards evening will be hosted by sports broadcaster Ivan Gaskell (Football Focus, Match of the Day), when all of the winners will be revealed in classic Oscars-style.

Melton Times sports editor Chris Harby said: “I’d like to thank everyone who has been inspired to make a nomination and congratulate everyone who has made it this far.

“As always, there are a lot of familiar names, but also plenty of new ones which shows how popular the awards remain in the community.

“To be recognised by your peers in this way is a success in itself, and I’m sure the judges will have a tough task in deciding who will make it through to our awards night.

“I would also like to say a huge thank-you to our loyal sponsors for their support once again.

“Without them we wouldn’t be able to put on the night and pay tribute to our local stars.”

More details about the evening itself and how to buy additional tickets will be confirmed next week.

unior Sportsman of the Year

(Sponsored by Stuart Westmoreland)

WILLIAM ADCOCK

JAMES BARTLEY

MAX BRAIME

FINN NOBLE

JAMES JESSON

LIAM TEW

ALEX WARRINGTON

Junior Sportswoman of the Year

(Sponsored by Pam Saint-Gobain)

LIBBY DUNCAN

AMY HELSTRIP

TIA KEIGHTLEY

LILY MAGUIRE

ISABELLE PYMM

Sportswoman of the Year

(Available to Sponsor)

JAZ LYNCH BOLTON

HEIDI COY

AMELIA COLTMAN

EMMADEE FOX

HOLLY SMITH

Sportsman of the Year

(Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis)

WILL GRAHAM

BILL SAMPSON

SIMON SKELTON

MICHAEL WHAPPLES

ANDREW WRATH

School Sports Award

(Sponsored by Melton Vale Sixth Form College)

ROSIE ASHMORE

ZAC ATKINS

DAN HARDMAN

LOUIE KEIGHTLEY

JACK NEATH

ZOE NICHOLS

JESS SCOTT

DAISY SHARPE

GEORGIE WADE

Disability Sportsperson of the Year

(Sponsored by Harrison Security)

EDWARD KITCHEN

LEIGH PICK

COLIN WAGSTAFF

Unsung Hero of the Year

(Available to Sponsor)

CAREL FOURIE

TREVOR HARBIN

LIZ RAWSON

MATT ROBERTSON

KARL TEW

DI UNDERWOOD and RICHARD COX

Community Sport Award

(Sponsored by Melton Borough Council and Melton Sport and Health Alliance)

SUE BAILEY

ROY BODDINGTON

SARAH HALL

MELTON MOWBRAY JUNIOR PARKRUN

NEW AGE KURLING & BOCCIA GROUP

Coach of the Year

(Sponsored by Melton Mowbray Town Estate)

CHRIS CLARKE and ADAM ISHERWOOD

CHRIS EDEN

KEVIN FRYER

TOM MANSHIP

NEIL MILLER

BRENT PENNISTON

LIZ RAWSON

Team of the Year

(Available to Sponsor)

ASFORDBY FC

HICKLING CC

QUENIBOROUGH FC

MELTON MOWBRAY CC 1st XI

MELTON MOWBRAY CC 2nd XI

Junior Team of the Year

(Available to Sponsor)

ASFORDBY AMATEURS GIRLS UNDER 10s

MELTON & DISTRICT BOWLS JUNIORS

MELTON RFC U10s

MELTON RFC U14s

MOWBRAY RANGERS LIONS U15

RATCLIFFE COLLEGE U14 BOYS HOCKEY

Footballer of the Year

(Sponsored by Specsavers Melton Mowbray)

LIAM AMBROSE

DAVID HAZELDINE

ROB PEET

Cricketer of the Year

(Sponsored by Tom Flowers Cricket Coaching)

CAREL FOURIE

AMY HELSTRIP

MYLES HICKMAN

ISABELLE HUDSON

JAMES PEPPERDINE

* To find out details of sponsorship opportunities, call regional events manager Linda Pritchard on 07837 308942