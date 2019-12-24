Melton Times Sports Awards for 2019: Nominations are open

Have your say

As another top year of sport draws to a close, today we launch our search for Melton’s superstars of the last 12 months.

We are delighted that Melton Vale Sixth Form College will once again be our headline sponsor for the Melton Times Sports Awards for 2019.

And this year there will be a new venue to host our awards party, with the winners to be crowned at Scalford Hall Hotel on Friday, February 28.

But there’s a long way to go before the awards are dished out.

Melton Times sports editor, Chris Harby, said: “The awards always bring into focus what an incredible amount of talent, young and old, we have in our community.

“They’re a real high point of our year.

“But first we need you to give us your ideas and nominations as to who should win.

“Every year the awards reveal new names and even more success stories.”

Since 2005 we have honoured everyone from grassroots champions to international stars, highlighting the staggering depth and breadth of talent in our rural borough.

Nominations open today for 13 different categories which celebrate individual and team success, junior and senior, achieved from January 1, 2019 right through to New Year’s Eve.

We will also again toast our unsung heroes off-the-pitch; the coaches and volunteers who keep grassroots sport alive.

You can nominate by filling in and returning the form printed weekly in the Melton Times, or via our dedicated website at www.meltonsportsawards.co.uk

Or you can email the details to chris.harby@meltontimes.co.uk

You have until midnight on Monday, January 27 to make your nominations.

Nominations should include an overview of the achievements of each nominee and reasons why you think they deserve the award.

They will form the basis of our judges’ decision as to who deserves a place on their shortlist for the final three in each award.

The judges will also decide the winner of each category, and then draw up a shortlist for our two special awards – the Sports Personality of the Year and Junior Sports Personality of the Year.

The winners of those two blue riband awards will once again be decided by your votes.

Judges will also decide the recipient of another special award, the Lifetime Achievement Award, which aims to honour the contributions of well-known sports figures within our town and borough.

All of our winners will be announced on the night itself which will be sponsored by Melton Sports.

Award categories and sponsors –

Junior Sportsman of the Year, sponsored by Stuart Westmoreland

Junior Sportswoman of the Year, sponsored by Pam Saint-Gobain

Sportswoman of the Year – Available to Sponsor

Sportsman of the Year – Available to Sponsor

Disability Sportsperson of the Year, sponsored by Harrison Security

Unsung Hero of the Year – Available to Sponsor

Coach of the Year, sponsored by Melton Mowbray Town Estate

Team of the Year – Available to Sponsor

Junior Team of the Year – Available to Sponsor

Footballer of the Year, sponsored by Specsavers Melton Mowbray

Cricketer of the Year – Available to Sponsor

Community Sport Award, sponsored by Melton Borough Council and Melton Sport and Health Alliance

School Sports Award, sponsored by Melton Vale Sixth Form College

Judges awards –

Sports Personality of the Year, sponsored by Ragdale Hall

Junior Sports Personality of the Year, sponsored by Samworth Brothers

Special Recognition Award, sponsored by B and H Midland

Event Sponsor/Supporter - Melton Sports