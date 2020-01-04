Melton Times Sports Awards for 2019 - nominate your hero!

Have your say

As we turn the page on another eventful year, what better way to reflect on 2019 than by making a nomination for the Melton Times Sports Awards for 2019?

You have until Monday, January 27 to let us know who you think is a worthy winner for 13 of our award categories (listed below).

We are delighted that Melton Vale Sixth Form College have agreed to be headline sponsors for another year, and thank all of our loyal sponsors without whom the awards would simply not go ahead.

Our annual awards are open to anyone, recognising achievements at all levels over the past 12 months – from grassroots club level to the international stage – and in any sport you can think of.

They could be a friend or relative, a team-mate, or someone you have admired through our sports pages in 2019.

The closing date will be here before you know it, so please don’t put it off!

You can make a nomination at our dedicated awards website at www.meltonsportsawards.co.uk or email your nominee’s details to our sports editor at chris.harby@jpimedia.co.uk

Or you can fill in and cut out the coupon printed weekly in the Melton Times, and send it to Melton Times Sports Awards 2019, c/o Chris Harby, Pera Business Park, Nottingham Road, Melton Mowbray, Leics LE13 0PB.

Nominations should include an overview of your nominee’s achievements with reasons why you believe our judges should shortlist them, as well as a jpeg photo where possible.

Once all of the nominations are in, our judges will then draw up a shortlist of three finalists in each category who will be invited to our awards evening on Friday, February 28 at Scalford Hall Hotel.

The judges will also decide the winners of these 13 awards, all of whom will be announced on the night.

They will also draw up a shortlist for each of our two main awards – the Sports Personality and Junior Sports Personality of the Year.

These two honours will then be decided by a public vote.

On top of this, our judges will name the winner of our Special Recognition Award, given for outstanding achievement.

It’s a special, inspiring night and we’ve had some familiar faces to help celebrate over the years, including Stuart Broad, Sophie Hahn, Jonathan Agnew, Neil Back, Paul Anderson and Ollie Burke.

The evening always reminds us just how much talent we have right here on our doorstep.

So don’t let your favourites miss out on a chance to join our special night.

Junior Sportsman of the Year, sponsored by Stuart Westmoreland

Open to 18s and under from any sport

Junior Sportswoman of the Year, sponsored by Pam Saint-Gobain

Open to 18s and under from any sport

Sportswoman of the Year - Available to Sponsor

Open to over 18s from any sport

Sportsman of the Year, sponsored by Duncan & Toplis

Open to over 18s from any sport

Disability Sportsperson of the Year, sponsored by Harrison Security

Open to seniors and juniors

Unsung Hero of the Year – Available to Sponsor

Open to your favourite clubman or clubwoman, and all volunteers

Coach of the Year, sponsored by Melton Mowbray Town Estate

Open to senior and junior team and club coaches

Team of the Year – Available to Sponsor

Open to senior teams from all sports

Junior Team of the YeaR – Available to Sponsor

Open to junior teams (under 18s and down) from all sports

Footballer of the Year, sponsored by Specsavers Melton Mowbray

Open to junior and senior footballers

Cricketer of the Year – Available to Sponsor

Open to junior and senior cricketers

Community Sport Award, sponsored by Melton Borough Council and Melton Sport and Health Alliance

Open to anyone who has made a difference to your community through sport

School Sports Award, sponsored by Melton Vale Sixth Form College

Open to primary and secondary pupils for achievements in school sport