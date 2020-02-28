Melton Times Sports Awards for 2019: Meet our winners

Have your say

The Melton Times Sports Awards for 2019 reached their culmination this evening with a stunning night at Scalford Country House Hotel.

All the details of the event, and photo gallery, will be published here at www.meltontimes.co.uk from 8am on Saturday morning.

Our Junior Sports Personality of the Year for 2019, cricketer Liam Tew EMN-200227-162430002

Congratulations to all of our finalists and winners and thank-you to everyone who supported this year’s event.

The evening culminated with our two top awards, as voted for by our readers.

Liam Tew walked away with the Junior Sports Personality award, and Amelia Coltman was crowned Sports Personality of the Year.

We also honoured footballer Ashleigh Plumptre who received the Special Recognition Award.

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Duncan and Toplis): MICHAEL WHAPPLES

Finalists: Will Graham and Simon Skelton

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR: AMELIA COLTMAN

Finalists: Heidi Coy and Emmadee Fox

DISABILITY SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR): COLIN WAGSTAFF

Finalists: Edward Kitchen and Leigh Pick

JUNIOR SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Stuart Westmoreland): FINN NOBLE

Finalists: James Bartley and Alex Warrington

JUNIOR SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Saint-Gobain PAM): TIA KEIGHTLEY

Finalists: Libby Duncan and Lily Maguire

SCHOOL SPORTS AWARD (sponsored by Melton Vale Sixth Form College): DAN HARDMAN

Finalists: Rosie Ashmore and Zac Atkins

JUNIOR TEAM OF THE YEAR: ASFORDBY AMATEURS UNDER 10s GIRLS

Finalists: Mowbray Rangers Under 15s Lions and Melton and District Junior Bowls

TEAM OF THE YEAR: MELTON MOWBRAY CRICKET CLUB FIRST XI

Finalists: Asfordby FC and Hickling CC

COACH OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Melton Mowbray Town Estate): TOM MANSHIP

Finalists: Kevin Fryer and Chris Eden

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Specsavers Melton Mowbray): ROB PEET

Finalists: Liam Ambrose and David Hazeldine

CRICKETER OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Tom Flowers Cricket Coaching): MYLES HICKMAN

Finalists: Carel Fourie and Amy Helstrip

COMMUNITY SPORT AWARD (sponsored by Melton Borough Council and Melton Sport and Health Alliance): SARAH HALL

Finalists: Roy Boddington and Melton Mowbray Junior Parkrun

UNSUNG HERO OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Colin Moulds): LIZ RAWSON

Finalists: Trevor Harbin and Di Underwood/Richard Cox

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD (sponsored by B and H Midland Services): ASHLEIGH PLUMPTRE

JUNIOR SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Samworth Brothers): LIAM TEW

Finalists: Max Braime and James Jesson

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Ragdale Hall): AMELIA COLTMAN

Finalists: Rob Muzio and Andrew Wrath