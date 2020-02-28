Melton Times Sports Awards for 2019: Meet our winners

The Melton Times Sports Awards for 2019 reached their culmination this evening with a stunning night at Scalford Country House Hotel.
Congratulations to all of our finalists and winners and thank-you to everyone who supported this year’s event.
The evening culminated with our two top awards, as voted for by our readers.
Liam Tew walked away with the Junior Sports Personality award, and Amelia Coltman was crowned Sports Personality of the Year.
We also honoured footballer Ashleigh Plumptre who received the Special Recognition Award.
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Duncan and Toplis): MICHAEL WHAPPLES
Finalists: Will Graham and Simon Skelton
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR: AMELIA COLTMAN
Finalists: Heidi Coy and Emmadee Fox
DISABILITY SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR): COLIN WAGSTAFF
Finalists: Edward Kitchen and Leigh Pick
JUNIOR SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Stuart Westmoreland): FINN NOBLE
Finalists: James Bartley and Alex Warrington
JUNIOR SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Saint-Gobain PAM): TIA KEIGHTLEY
Finalists: Libby Duncan and Lily Maguire
SCHOOL SPORTS AWARD (sponsored by Melton Vale Sixth Form College): DAN HARDMAN
Finalists: Rosie Ashmore and Zac Atkins
JUNIOR TEAM OF THE YEAR: ASFORDBY AMATEURS UNDER 10s GIRLS
Finalists: Mowbray Rangers Under 15s Lions and Melton and District Junior Bowls
TEAM OF THE YEAR: MELTON MOWBRAY CRICKET CLUB FIRST XI
Finalists: Asfordby FC and Hickling CC
COACH OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Melton Mowbray Town Estate): TOM MANSHIP
Finalists: Kevin Fryer and Chris Eden
FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Specsavers Melton Mowbray): ROB PEET
Finalists: Liam Ambrose and David Hazeldine
CRICKETER OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Tom Flowers Cricket Coaching): MYLES HICKMAN
Finalists: Carel Fourie and Amy Helstrip
COMMUNITY SPORT AWARD (sponsored by Melton Borough Council and Melton Sport and Health Alliance): SARAH HALL
Finalists: Roy Boddington and Melton Mowbray Junior Parkrun
UNSUNG HERO OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Colin Moulds): LIZ RAWSON
Finalists: Trevor Harbin and Di Underwood/Richard Cox
SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD (sponsored by B and H Midland Services): ASHLEIGH PLUMPTRE
JUNIOR SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Samworth Brothers): LIAM TEW
Finalists: Max Braime and James Jesson
SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR (sponsored by Ragdale Hall): AMELIA COLTMAN
Finalists: Rob Muzio and Andrew Wrath