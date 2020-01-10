Melton Times Sports Awards for 2019: Ivan Gaskell returns as host

Have your say

Professional sports broadcaster Ivan Gaskell is to return as our host for next month’s Melton Times Sports Awards evening.

Ivan, who has worked on the BBC’s flagship shows Match of the Day and Football Focus, among many more, will compere the big night at Scalford Hall Hotel on Friday, February 28?.

The Vale of Belvoir-based journalist has worked on several of our awards evenings and has become a firm favourite among guests, last hosting the evening three years ago.

Nominations for 13 of our 16 awards are open until Monday, January 27, and can be made through the newspaper, online at www.meltonsportsawards.co.uk or by emailing your nominee’s details to our sports editor at chris.harby@jpimedia.co.uk

Awards categories -

Junior Sportsman of the Year

Sponsored by Stuart Westmoreland

Open to 18s and under from any sport

Junior Sportswoman of the Year

Sponsored by Pam Saint-Gobain

Open to 18s and under from any sport

Sportswoman of the Year

Available to Sponsor

Open to over 18s from any sport

Sportsman of the Year

Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis

Open to over 18s from any sport

Disability Sportsperson of the Year

Sponsored by Harrison Security

Open to seniors and juniors

Unsung Hero of the Year

Available to Sponsor

Open to your favourite clubman or clubwoman, and all volunteers

Coach of the Year

Sponsored by Melton Mowbray Town Estate

Open to senior and junior team and club coaches

Team of the Year

Available to Sponsor

Open to senior teams from all sports

Junior Team of the YeaR

Available to Sponsor

Open to junior teams (under 18s and down) from all sports

Footballer of the Year

Sponsored by Specsavers Melton Mowbray

Open to junior and senior footballers

Cricketer of the Year

Available to Sponsor

Open to junior and senior cricketers

Community Sport Award

Sponsored by Melton Borough Council and Melton Sport and Health Alliance

Open to anyone who has made a difference to your community through sport

School Sports Award

Sponsored by Melton Vale Sixth Form College

Open to primary and secondary pupils for achievements in school sport