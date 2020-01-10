Melton Times Sports Awards for 2019: Ivan Gaskell returns as host

Professional sports broadcaster Ivan Gaskell is to return as our host for next month’s Melton Times Sports Awards evening.
Ivan, who has worked on the BBC’s flagship shows Match of the Day and Football Focus, among many more, will compere the big night at Scalford Hall Hotel on Friday, February 28?.
The Vale of Belvoir-based journalist has worked on several of our awards evenings and has become a firm favourite among guests, last hosting the evening three years ago.
Nominations for 13 of our 16 awards are open until Monday, January 27, and can be made through the newspaper, online at www.meltonsportsawards.co.uk or by emailing your nominee’s details to our sports editor at chris.harby@jpimedia.co.uk
Awards categories -
Junior Sportsman of the Year
Sponsored by Stuart Westmoreland
Open to 18s and under from any sport
Junior Sportswoman of the Year
Sponsored by Pam Saint-Gobain
Open to 18s and under from any sport
Sportswoman of the Year
Available to Sponsor
Open to over 18s from any sport
Sportsman of the Year
Sponsored by Duncan & Toplis
Open to over 18s from any sport
Disability Sportsperson of the Year
Sponsored by Harrison Security
Open to seniors and juniors
Unsung Hero of the Year
Available to Sponsor
Open to your favourite clubman or clubwoman, and all volunteers
Coach of the Year
Sponsored by Melton Mowbray Town Estate
Open to senior and junior team and club coaches
Team of the Year
Available to Sponsor
Open to senior teams from all sports
Junior Team of the YeaR
Available to Sponsor
Open to junior teams (under 18s and down) from all sports
Footballer of the Year
Sponsored by Specsavers Melton Mowbray
Open to junior and senior footballers
Cricketer of the Year
Available to Sponsor
Open to junior and senior cricketers
Community Sport Award
Sponsored by Melton Borough Council and Melton Sport and Health Alliance
Open to anyone who has made a difference to your community through sport
School Sports Award
Sponsored by Melton Vale Sixth Form College
Open to primary and secondary pupils for achievements in school sport