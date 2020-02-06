Melton Times Sports Awards for 2019: Finalists announced

Voting Coupon
The standard of nominations we received over the last six weeks gave our judges a tremendously difficult task.
After agonising decisions over who to take through to the final three in each of the 13 award categories open to your nominations, they also selected the winner in each.
They will be announced in grand Oscars ceremony-style at our big sports awards evening which takes place at our new venue of Scalford Country House Hotel on Friday, February 28.
Each of our finalists will receive a ticket to the awards ceremony, with two tickets per team finalist, and additional tickets are on sale.
The evening will be hosted by experienced television sports broadcaster Ivan Gaskell (Match of the Day, Football Focus) who makes a welcome return as our compere.
The bar will open from 6.15pm with awards due to get under way at 8.30pm, and the dress code is smart.
Tickets cost £18 which includes a curry buffet and dessert, served from 7pm.
Tickets must be booked online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/2020-melton-times-sports-awards-tickets-92688799695
* For more information, email linda.pritchard@jpimedia.co.uk
Finalists
JUNIOR SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Stuart Westmoreland
James Bartley
Finn Noble
Alex Warrington
JUNIOR SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Pam Saint-Gobain
Libby Duncan
Tia Keightley
Lily Maguire
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
(available to sponsor)
Amelia Coltman
Heidi Coy
Emmadee Fox
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Duncan & Toplis
Will Graham
Simon Skelton
Michael Whapples
SCHOOL SPORTS AWARD
sponsored by Melton Vale Sixth Form College
Rosie Ashmore
Zac Atkins
Dan Hardman
DISABILITY SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR
(available to sponsor)
Edward Kitchen
Leigh Pick
Colin Wagstaff
UNSUNG HERO OF THE YEAR
(available to sponsor)
Trevor Harbin
Liz Rawson
Di Underwood and Richard Cox
COMMUNITY SPORT AWARD
sponsored by Melton Borough Council and Melton Sport and Health Alliance
Roy Boddington
Sarah Hall
Melton Mowbray Junior Parkrun
FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Specsavers Melton Mowbray
Liam Ambrose
David Hazeldine
Rob Peet
CRICKETER OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Tom Flowers Cricket Coaching
Carel Fourie
Amy Helstrip
Myles Hickman
COACH OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Melton Mowbray Town Estate
Chris Eden
Kevin Fryer
Tom Manship
TEAM OF THE YEAR
(available to sponsor)
Asfordby FC
Hickling CC
Melton Mowbray CC First XI
JUNIOR TEAM OF THE YEAR
(available to sponsor)
Asfordby Amateurs Girls Under 10s
Mowbray Rangers Lions U15s
Melton and District Junior Bowls
JUDGES AWARDS –
SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Ragdale Hall
Amelia Coltman
Rob Muzio
Andrew Wrath
JUNIOR SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
sponsored by Samworth Brothers
Max Braime
James Jesson
Liam Tew
SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD
sponsored by B and H Midland
n Winner to be announced at awards night