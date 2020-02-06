Melton Times Sports Awards for 2019: Finalists announced

Have your say

The standard of nominations we received over the last six weeks gave our judges a tremendously difficult task.

After agonising decisions over who to take through to the final three in each of the 13 award categories open to your nominations, they also selected the winner in each.

They will be announced in grand Oscars ceremony-style at our big sports awards evening which takes place at our new venue of Scalford Country House Hotel on Friday, February 28.

Each of our finalists will receive a ticket to the awards ceremony, with two tickets per team finalist, and additional tickets are on sale.

The evening will be hosted by experienced television sports broadcaster Ivan Gaskell (Match of the Day, Football Focus) who makes a welcome return as our compere.

The bar will open from 6.15pm with awards due to get under way at 8.30pm, and the dress code is smart.

Tickets cost £18 which includes a curry buffet and dessert, served from 7pm.

Tickets must be booked online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/2020-melton-times-sports-awards-tickets-92688799695

* For more information, email linda.pritchard@jpimedia.co.uk

Finalists

JUNIOR SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Stuart Westmoreland

James Bartley

Finn Noble

Alex Warrington

JUNIOR SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Pam Saint-Gobain

Libby Duncan

Tia Keightley

Lily Maguire

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

(available to sponsor)

Amelia Coltman

Heidi Coy

Emmadee Fox

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Duncan & Toplis

Will Graham

Simon Skelton

Michael Whapples

SCHOOL SPORTS AWARD

sponsored by Melton Vale Sixth Form College

Rosie Ashmore

Zac Atkins

Dan Hardman

DISABILITY SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR

(available to sponsor)

Edward Kitchen

Leigh Pick

Colin Wagstaff

UNSUNG HERO OF THE YEAR

(available to sponsor)

Trevor Harbin

Liz Rawson

Di Underwood and Richard Cox

COMMUNITY SPORT AWARD

sponsored by Melton Borough Council and Melton Sport and Health Alliance

Roy Boddington

Sarah Hall

Melton Mowbray Junior Parkrun

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Specsavers Melton Mowbray

Liam Ambrose

David Hazeldine

Rob Peet

CRICKETER OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Tom Flowers Cricket Coaching

Carel Fourie

Amy Helstrip

Myles Hickman

COACH OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Melton Mowbray Town Estate

Chris Eden

Kevin Fryer

Tom Manship

TEAM OF THE YEAR

(available to sponsor)

Asfordby FC

Hickling CC

Melton Mowbray CC First XI

JUNIOR TEAM OF THE YEAR

(available to sponsor)

Asfordby Amateurs Girls Under 10s

Mowbray Rangers Lions U15s

Melton and District Junior Bowls

JUDGES AWARDS –

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Ragdale Hall

Amelia Coltman

Rob Muzio

Andrew Wrath

JUNIOR SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

sponsored by Samworth Brothers

Max Braime

James Jesson

Liam Tew

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD

sponsored by B and H Midland

n Winner to be announced at awards night