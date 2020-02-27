Melton Times Sports Awards for 2019: England internatioanl to guest at big night

The anticipation is building as we get ready to announce the winners of our Melton Times Sports Awards for 2019.

We began our search for nominations almost two-and-a-half months ago, and on Friday evening, 16 awards will be handed out at our gala night at Scalford Country House Hotel.

The evening will showcase a host of new faces, alongside some welcome returning names, following a superb level of nominations which were high on both quantity and quality.

We are also delighted to welcome England Under 23 international footballer Ashleigh Plumptre as our special guest for the evening.

Ashleigh began her career with Asfordby Amateurs and is once again playing her football back home having signed a deal with ambitious Leicester City Women this season.

She returns following a successful football scholarship in the United States where she helped the University of Southern California to only their second-ever national collegiate title - becoming only the second Englishwoman to land the prestigious honour.

We will hear more great stories tomorrow before the envelopes are opened and the winners for 2018 are unveiled.

The bar will open at 6.15pm, with a curry buffet to be served at 7pm, and the awards to follow from around 8.30pm.

Returning host Ivan Gaskell (Match of the Day, Final Score) will ease us through a busy evening which will feature 45 finalists all shortlisted by our judges for 15 of our awards.

Each contender will have a summary of their achievements read to the audience as they approach the stage before the winner is unveiled.

The evening will culminate with our two blue riband awards – the Sports Personality and Junior Sports Personality of the Year – which have been decided exclusively by your votes.

The awards were first launched 16 years ago to give richly-deserved recognition to grassroots sport in the borough and have become the flagship sports awards in our borough.

Tonight’s finalists will represent a staggering 18 different sports, from the mainstream to the minority.

“It’s easy to forget just how strong a year it has been until you put it all together in one night,” said Melton Times sports editor Chris Harby.

“Every year there are so many amazing achievements, and everyone should feel very proud for making it this far.

“There can only be one winner for each award, but it’s our aim that everyone leaves the night inspired and feeling like a champion.”

For those unable to join us, the winners will be unveiled via the @MeltonSport Twitter feed and published online at www.meltontimes.co.uk tomorrow (Friday) from 10.30pm.

The full story and picture spread will be available on our website by Saturday morning, and, of course, in next Thursday’s Melton Times.