Melton Times Sports Awards for 2019: Amelia Coltman and Ashleigh Plumptre salute home support

Amelia Coltman admitted she was humbled by the local support as she became one of a very select few to pick up two awards at the Melton Times Sports Awards.

The 23-year-old from Melton was named Sportswoman of the Year and then picked up the final award of the night - the Sports Personality of the Year - after a public vote.

Ashleigh Plumptre was honoured with the Special Recognition award. Pictured with Stephen Hall of sponsors B and H Midland Services EMN-200229-081928002

It was reward for her sensational start to her international skeleton racing career as she won the Europa Cup in her debut season.

She became the first British woman to achieve this, eclipsing the debut silver won by Britain’s most successful Winter Olympian, Lizzie Yarnold.

After picking up her award, it was time to rub shoulders with the great and the good on Tuesday as she headed to London to attend a launch event at the House of Commons for SportsAid and GVC Holdings.

“Being invited to the Melton Times Sports Awards on Friday was the perfect way to round out my season and celebrate my success in my hometown with the people that support me endlessley,” she said.

“Winning two awards was a brilliant feeling and truly unexpected, especially winning the main award, Sports Personality of the Year.”

“Hopefully I can be a role model for the up-and-coming talent of Melton.

“I’d like to congratulate all of the other winners and nominees and thank the organisers for a brilliant event, it’s great to celebrate local sporting success.”

I also want to thank Chris Harby for his hard work over the years in producing some of the best sporting articles I’ve read, we’re sad to see you go!

Another sportswoman with the world at her feet, international footballer Ashleigh Plumptre was also pleased to be back among her roots.

“It was a privilege to be back in my hometown celebrating the successful sports people of the area,” she said.

“No matter how far we go or where we end up, there’s something so comforting about being back where everything began. Home really is where the heart is.”