Melton Tae Kwon-do Club student Rebecca becomes black belt

A town martial arts club is celebrating success after one of its members was promoted to black belt.

Rebecca Fields, of Melton Mowbray Tae Kwon-Do Club, performed in front of a panel of Grand Masters at the National Academy, in Bristol.

She had to show a range of skills, including patterns and sparring, and also demonstrate her knowledge of the art.

Rebecca took up the sport aged nine and has represented her club at competitions around the country, winning many medals along the way.

Club instructor Daniel Pearce said: “She has grown up with tae kwon-do and achieved so much at such a young age.

“The future looks very bright now for Rebecca.”

The club meets on Tuesday evenings at Sandy Lane Methodist Church, and new members are always welcome.

Visit www.tkdclubs.com for more information about the club.