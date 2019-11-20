Melton Swimming Club racks up 21 medals at Leicester meet

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Swimming Club had a fine weekend racing against some of the best swimmers in the county.

Competition at the high-calibre City of Leicester Open Meet included top swimmers from British Swimming’s National Centre at Loughborough University

Miles Willett racked up four wins and five club records EMN-191119-150316002

Held over three days at Braunstone Leisure Centre last weekend, Melton swimmers clocked more than 50 new personal bests, 16 club records, 21 medals and seven finals.

Melton swimmer Tia Keightley, swimming under City of Leicester, also made several finals.

It marked a significant improvement on last year’s results.

MMSC spokeswoman Alison Boland said: “All the coaches had a great weekend working with the swimmers and watching them achieve these superb results.

Amy Willetts EMN-191119-150230002

“Our swimmers were so positive all weekend, everyone was on or around their PBs and showed great professionalism in their warm-up preparation, pre and post-race routines and race skills.

“The number of club records across the age groups was hugely impressive and demonstrates the progression the swimmers have made through hard work and determination.”

Key - BR (breaststroke); FC (front crawl); Fly (butterfly); BK (backstroke); IM (individual medley)

Junior finalists: 100m BR 14/U – Benedict Pater 6th, Adam Drew 7th; 100m FC 14/U – Adam Drew 5th; 100m BR 14/U – Zoe Nicholls 6th; 200m BR 14/U – Zoe Nicholls 7th.

Evie Cobourn claimed backstroke bronze EMN-191119-150252002

Senior finalists: 200 IM 15/O – Tia Keightley (CoL) 6th; 100m BR 15/O – Clarice Ellingworth 4th, Tia Keightley 7th; 200m BR 15/O – Tia Keightley (CoL) 4th; 100m FR 15/O – Michael Hill 7th.

Medals and Club Records: 10 Yrs – Chiara Reedha 1st 50m Fly 35.60secs, 1st 200m FR 2min 36.31secs, 1st 100m FR 1:11.71 (CR), 1st 50m FR 32.33 (CR), 1st 100m Fly 1:22.66, 2nd 50m BK 39.94, 2nd 200m BK 3:05.00, 2nd 50m BR 44.24 (CR), 3rd 100m BR 1:33.13 (CR), 3rd 200m BR 3:20.83. 10 Yrs – Miles Willetts 1st 50m Fly 38.17 (CR), 1st 50m BK 37.72 (CR), 1st 100m FR 1:12.42 (CR), 1st 100m BK 1:19.39 (CR), 2nd 200m BK 2:50.27 (CR), 3rd 200m FR 2:39.21. 10 Yrs – Evie Coburn 3rd 200m BK 3:22.87. 15/O – Michael Hill 3rd 50m FR 23.84.

Other club records: 15 Yrs – Tia Keightely 200m BK 2:24.66, 200m BR 2:37.54. 16 Yrs – Beth Walker 50m Fly 30.70. 19-24 Yrs – Fleur Ellingworth 50m BR 35.78. 19-24 Yrs – Connor Boylan 100 BR 1:11.22.