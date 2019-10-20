Melton Swimming Club juniors land 60 medals at Penguins meet

Young Melton swimmers made a superb start to the new season, chalking up 60 medals and 120 PBs at the opening meeting.

Melton Mowbray Swimming Club headed to the Leicester Penguins Open meet in Braunstone, where 17 swimmers shared the huge medal haul of 31 gold, 17 silvers and 12 bronze, while setting 13 club records.

Penguin juniors - Albert, Miles, Liv, Chiara and Charlotte EMN-191017-125750002

In the 10 years age group, Chiara Reedha was unbeatable, winning every event she entered to take eight gold medals, while breaking three MMSC club records.

Miles Willetts also had a superb meet with nine medals in total, including three gold and five silver, along with a club record for the 100m freestyle.

Clarice Ellingworth took a clean sweep of gold in the three breaststroke events, 50m, 100m and 200m in the open age group.

Beth Walker had a hugely successful weekend, with four gold medals, a silver and four club records, while lowering her own 100m freestyle personal best to 1min 01.19secs, to inch closer to her sub-minute target.

One of the stand-out swims of the weekend was the head-to-head between Melton swimmers Amy Willetts and Zoe Nicholls in the 200m individual medley.

Amy and Zoe swam in adjacent lanes, pushing each other to great PB times of 2min 39.50secs and 2min 39.63secs respectively.

Both girls won gold in their respective 12 and 13 year age groups, while both claimed another four gold medals.

Another impressive swim came from Jack Marshall with a committed and powerful 200m freestyle, knocking seven seconds off his personal best to clock 2min 14.35secs.

Connor Boylan, for the senior boys, had a fantastic 50m breaststroke, clocking a very fast PB of 31.78 to take the win.

Igor Jones qualified and took part in the Skins event where the fastest freestyle swimmers went head-to-head in a series of elimination rounds of 50m sprints. Igor was knocked out after the second round.

The weekend was followed by post-race analysis for the swimmers to work on in training ahead of upcoming competitions leading up to the county championships.

New club records:

10yrs – Chiara Reedha 50m front crawl 33.11, 400m front crawl 5:38.82, 200m individual medley 2:58.69; Miles Willetts 100m front crawl 1:14.37.

12yrs – Amy Willetts 100m butterfly 1:11.59.

16yrs – Beth Walker 100m freestyle 1:01.19, 100m breaststroke 1:15.23, 100m individual medley 1:10.43, 50m butterfly 30.81.

17yrs – Clarice Ellingworth 100m breaststroke 1:15.23, 200m breaststroke 2:47.39.

19-24yrs – Connor Boylan 50m breaststroke 31.89; Fleur Ellingworth 200m breaststroke 2:54.74.