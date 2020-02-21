Melton Swimming Club excel on county stage with 45-medal haul

Have your say

Melton Mowbray Swimming Club juniors and seniors again excelled as they brought home a stunning 45-medal haul from the county championships.

Miles Willetts hit top form to pick up a sensational nine gold medals to top the 11-years LASCAT points table as did clubmate Chiara Reedha who raced to five golds in an 11-medal personal tally.

Chiara Reedha also won an age group title an 11 medals overall EMN-200220-121605002

A total of 48 Melton club members met tougher qualifying times to compete at the Leicestershire and Rutland County Championships, held over three weekends.

The annual event sees the best swimmers in the county compete in all swimming strokes and distances, with Melton swimmers contesting 73 finals, and clocking up more than 185 personal best times and six club records.

“I was delighted not only with the great performances, but also for the manner in which the swimmers were such superb ambassadors for our club,” said Melton’s head coach Tracy McGhie.

“The swimmers have been working so hard in training to achieve such spectacular results, which is a great credit to them.”

Amy Willetts claimed three gold medals in a 10-medal tally EMN-200220-121543002

On top of their collection of gold, Miles also won a silver, while Chiara picked up four silver and two bronze medals.

Melton claimed a one-two in the men’s 16 and over 100m freestyle as Michael Hill pipped Tom Rochelle to the title with a season’s-best time of 52.66secs.

Michael went on to complete the soriunt double by winning the 50m freestyle event.

Open age group swimmer Beth Walker had some stunning freestyle swims to win silver and the second place trophy in the 16/O 100m freestyle.

Tom Rochelle (left) with double winner Michael Hill EMN-200220-121636002

Beth was agonisingly close to going sub-minute for the first time with a time of 1min 00.45secs, and also claimed bronze at 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly.

Amy Willetts (13) had another successful championship with three gold, five silver and two bronze medals, and her superb 100m butterfly time of 1min 10.47secs also earned her the overall third place trophy in the girls 15/U age group.

Adam Drew won 50m butterfly gold plus a silver on his way to an impressive second overall trophy in the boys 15/U 100m butterfly.

Ben Nutter took gold at 800m freestyle and bronze in the 200m backstroke, and also recorded his first Midlands Championship qualifying time for 50m backstroke, while Benedict Pater claimed 200m breaststroke bronze.

Melton medallists Charlotte, Eleanor, Kate, Ben and Benedict EMN-200220-121616002

Charlotte Byron swam to silver at 200m breaststroke, Eleanor Taylor took 1500m freestyle bronze, and Kate Parker also won bronze at 100m butterfly, as 12 Melton swimmers climbed the podium.

MMSC’s committee thanked Tracy and her team of coaches, as well as the volunteers for their on-going support and for giving up six days to make these events possible.

Medal Winners –

Miles Willetts: Gold – 50m, 100m, and 200m FC, 50m and 100m Fly, 50m, 100m and 200m BK, 200m IM; Silver – 100m IM.

Chiara Reedha: Gold – 50m and 100m FC, 50m and 200m Fly, 200m IM; Silver – 50m BR, 200m and 400m FC, 100m IM; Bronze – 100m and 200m BR.

Amy Willetts: Gold – 100m IM, 50m and 100m Fly; Silver – 200m IM, 200m FC, 50m BK, 50m and 100m FC; Bronze – 100m and 200m BK.

Beth Walker EMN-200220-121554002

Michael Hill: Gold – 50m and 100m FC. Tom Rochelle: Silver – 100m FC. Adam Drew: Gold – 50m Fly; Silver – 100m Fly. Ben Nutter: Gold – 800m FC; Bronze – 200m BK. Benedict Pater: Bronze – 200m BR. Beth Walker: Silver – 100m FC; Bronze – 50m FC, 50m Fly. Charlotte Byron: Silver – 200m BR. Eleanor Taylor: Bronze – 1500m FC. Kate Parker: Bronze – 100m Fly.

Other Melton finalists: Clarice and Fleur Ellingworth, Zoe Nicholls, Tia Keightley, Igor Jones, Jess Tomblin, Albert Misiuda, Ella Clark, Jess Tomblin, Connor Boylan, Callum Brook, George Hayward, Olivia Crowe.

New club records: 11yr – Chiara Reedha 100m Free 1:08.79; 13yr – Amy Willetts 50m Fly 31.18; 18yr – Rachel Parker 1500m Free 20:28.93; 19-24yr – Fleur Ellingworth 200m Br 2:53.33, Jack Marshall 1500m Free 19:20.70, Callum Brook 50m Back 29.32.