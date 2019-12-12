Melton swimmers on form at Swim England Winter Championships

Have your say

Melton swimmers were on the national stage earlier this month when Will Graham and Tom Rochelle qualified for the Swim England National Winter Championships.

The short course meet, in Sheffield, is notoriously tough qualifying times so both Melton Mowbray Swimming Club members showed talent and dedication to reach this level.

Will Graham appeared in a national relay final at the championships EMN-191212-110119002

Tom Rochelle (16) swam the 100m freestyle and clocked a new personal best at the championships with a time of 53.03secs.

It earned him a club record placing of 41st in the 18s and under age group.

Head coach Tracy McGhie said: “It was a superb swim, with a great dive start, his best to date, and a fast 50m split of 25.43seconds.

“At 16, Tom still has two years left in the age group.”

His clubmate Will Graham swam in the 18s and under 50m butterfly, and came very close to his personal best with a time of 25.87secs, placing 36th

William also swam with his university training club, Tadcaster, in the 4x50m relay, recording an impressive split time of 23.66secs with a very quick 0.29secs takeover in the heats.

The team made the finals where the Melton swimmer posted a superb 23.78secs for the first 50m leg in the final, a new personal best, as the team finished 10th.

Tracy added: “All the coaches are hugely proud of our swimmers’ achievements.

“These excellent results are well deserved and reflect our swimmers’ hard work, dedication and commitment, both in the pool and in the gym.

“As a club we are very proud to be represented at this level, which is made possible by the hard work of the swimmers, coaches and all of our wonderful volunteers.

“This is a great result for our club, so congratulations to both Tom and Will”