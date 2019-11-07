Melton swimmers clock up 11 club records at Midlands Champs

More club records and personal bests fell as Melton swimmers took to the pool for the Midlands Short Course Championships, in Nottingham, last weekend.

Melton Mowbray Swimming Club was well-represented at the Harvey Hadden Stadium, with 11 of its swimmers achieving qualifying times for the high quality meet.

In a super weekend of swimming, 13 personal best times were clocked along with 11 club records, while Melton swimmers reached three A finals and nine B finals.

Tia Keightley, who also swims for City of Leicester, also placed a very creditable seventh in the 15/U 400m individual medley.

Will Graham reached A finals for both 50m and 100m butterfly, and qualified for the national short course championships next month over the shorter distance.

He finished eighth in the final in 26.05secs, having clocked a new PB and club record of 25.78 in the heats.

Graham was one place higher in the 100m final, in 57.90, and finished eighth in the 50m freestyle B final (24.69secs).

Beth Walker was also seventh in her 100m breaststroke A final, going sub-1.15 for the first time in the heats with a club record 1min 14.50secs, and again in the finals with 1.14.74.

Walker faced a head-to-head swim-off in the 50m breaststroke B final after a tie in the heats, lowering her PB to 34.86secs for another club record.

Tom Rochelle lowered his 100m freestyle PB in the heats to 53.07secs, a qualifying for the national championships in his age group, and then finished seventh in the B final.

He knocked the same big chunk off his 100m butterfly PB, going below the minute mark for the first time in the heats (59.24), before going just three-hundredths-of-a-second over in the B final to finish seventh.

Clarice Ellingworth secured club breaststroke records in her two events, racing to fifth over 100m breaststroke with a 1min 15.01secs, and then eighth at

50m in 35.27secs.

Michael Hill was seventh in the 50m freestyle in 24.55, while Keightley swam to fourth on the 200m breaststroke in 2min 42.44secs, and eighth in the 100m B final in 1.17.95.

In addition, there were further PB times for Igor Jones, who recorded 29.90secs in the 50m butterfly, and George Peberdy, whose time of 21.12secs in the 50m backstroke, was just 0.09secs outside the MMSC record.

New club records: 15yrs – Tia Keightley 400m IM 5:07.54, 200m IM 2:29.32, 200m BK 2:26.43. 16yrs – Tom Rochelle 50m FC 24.74, 100m FC 53.07; Beth Walker 100m BR 1:14.50, 50m FC 27.91. 17yrs – Clarice Ellingworth 100m BR 1:15.01. 18yrs – Will Brighty 50m BR 31.99; Will Graham 50m Fly 25.78. 19-24yrs – Connor Boylan 50m BR 31.50.