Melton Sports to host sports massage drop-in clinic

Sports massage therapist Jo Anderson will be running a free drop-in advice clinic at Melton Sports, in King Street on Saturday.

Jo, who works from Melton Foot Clinic, believes sports massage is beneficial for training and recovery whatever sport you play and at whatever level.

She said: “I’m keen to get involved with local sports clubs and promote activities and events as I believe that sport and exercise at any age has fantastic physical and mental health benefits and creates great friendships.

“Sports massage can help with niggles, aches and pains that stop people enjoying, or even playing, the sport they love.”

Jo has been involved in sport locally for many years, as a football player and coach, runner, and now at Melton Mowbray Tennis Club.

“Do come in for advice and a chat,” she added.

“I’ll be offering free mini-treatments so come and try, especially if you’ve not had a sports massage before.”

Jo will be on hand from 11am to 2pm. No appointments are necessary.