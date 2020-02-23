Melton sport stars urged to apply for Everyone Active funding

Have your say

Online applications for Everyone Active Sporting Champions scheme closes on Friday, February 28.

Up-and-coming Melton athletes are being invited to apply for funding from the leisure provider as part of its athletes mentoring scheme.

The scheme, now in its fifth year, has helped more than 1,000 local athletes by giving them access to high-quality training facilities, financial support and expert advice.

All athletes are provided with free access to Everyone Active’s centres across the country, and those on the higher tiers of the programme can also receive a sponsorship grant of up to £5,000 to help training, equipment and competition costs.

Athletes on the scheme can also join mentoring sessions led by top British sports stars, including Olympic silver medallist Colin Jackson.

Everyone Active operates Melton Sports Village and Waterfield Leisure Centre in partnership with Melton Council and wants local athletes to apply for the scheme.

It supports several sportsmen and women in the area, including martial arts world champion Emmadee Fox.

Visit www.easportingchampions.com/apply-now/ and fill out the online application form.

For more information, visit www.easportingchampions.com