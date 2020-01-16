Melton slider Amelia Coltman storms into Europa Cup lead

Skeleton slider Amelia Coltman continued her incredible start to life on the international stage on Saturday with her second Europa Cup win.

The Melton athlete led the way for the British team at the renowned Austrian winter sports resort of Innsbruck with her second gold medal.

Amelia Coltman has made an instant impact on the international scene with Great Britain EMN-191112-104146002

The victory gave her a fourth medal in her first five races on the international circuit.

Coltman had completed the full set of medals before Christmas, taking gold, silver and bronze in the first three races of her debut season.

As the European series returned for its first round of the new year, the 23-year-old finished fifth in Friday’s opening race - remarkably her lowest finish of the season.

But she extended her sensational run of podiums with a superb showing 24 hours later.

“I made some mistakes on Friday when I finished in fifth place so I was really pleased that I was able to put down two clean and consistent runs on Saturday,” Coltman said.

“My dream start to my competitive career has continued and it’s a great way to begin 2020.”

Coltman was quickest in both heats on Saturday and clocked a combined time of 1min 49.25secs to finish 0.2 seconds ahead of Italy’s Alessia Crippa.

she now leads the overall Europa Cup standings by 77 points with three races of the season remaining.

Despite making her race debut for Great Britain only last month, her sensational start may even fasttrack the former athletics and tennis champion into the reckoning for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

“It didn’t sink in straightaway that I’d actually won the race as I really didn’t expect to get gold in a really tough field,” said Coltman, who joined the British Skeleton programme in the summer of 2017.

“There were a number of girls with World Cup and ICC (Intercontinental Cup) experience and it was a big field with 26 sliders altogether.”

There is little time for reflection as the Europa Cup series resumes on Saturday in Latvia.

It will be familiar surroundings for Coltman who trained there in November, describing the notoriously tough Sigulda track as “brutal”.

The series then concludes the following weekend with back-to-back races in Altenberg, Germany, on Friday and Saturday, January 24 and 25.