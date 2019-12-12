Melton skeleton racer wins medal on international bow for GB

Skeleton racer Amelia Coltman is in the mood for more medals after winning a superb silver on her international debut for Britain on Sunday.

The Melton athlete has been part of the Great Britain skeleton’s talent programme for two years and finally got the chance to compete in the red white and blue in the Europa Cup.

Coltman has smashed her push start PB this season, but faces a touch target to meet Team GB standards. Picture: VIESTURS LACIS | REKORDS EMN-191128-143129002

Competing in Winterberg, Germany, among a 24-woman field representing 12 nations, Coltman finished just 12-hundredths-of-a-second behind her team-mate Hannah Stevenson to claim the silver.

“Standing on the podium was a special moment as I got to share it with my team-mate who won the race, so the national anthem was played,” she said.

“I surpassed my own expectations of myself on my international debut, and it’s really motivated me, and made me hungry for more medals this weekend and the rest of the season.”

The 23-year-old lay just outside the medal positions in fourth after the first run as she clocked a time of 59.19secs.

Coltman (top left) on the podium in Germany EMN-191112-104210002

The sprint start is a vital part of a skeleton run, and Coltman opened faster in the second run, with the second-quickest start of the entire competition – 5.41secs.

It set her up for the second-quickest time on the final run, matching Stevenson’s exactly, to clock an aggregate time of 1min 58.80secs as the Brits jumped up into the top two positions.

After such a long wait to make her senior debut - newcomers to the programme are not allowed to compete for the first two years - there was some understandable apprehension.

“There were a lot of nerves and excitement before my first run as it was the first time stepping on the start block for Great Britain,” she added.

“But I had a really solid week of training in Winterberg where I gained a lot of confidence and I knew I was in with a chance of finishing in the top six on race day.”

The hectic eight-race Europa Cup schedule, run in tandem with the elite World Cup, moves up a notch this weekend, with back-to-back rounds in Konigssee, Germany, on Saturday and Sunday.

But another similar performance this weekend, could mean a change of plans for the new year and a possible promotion.

“I have to get top-five finishes in two different tracks,” she said.

“If I get top five in the first two races I will have the criteria to move up to the Intercontinental Cup circuit.”